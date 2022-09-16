Atletico Madrid captain gives ‘warning’ and predicts confusion if Vinicius Jr. ‘dance’ in derby against Real Madrid

Koke believes that colchonera fans may be uncomfortable with a possible celebration of the Brazilian

Madrid’s athletic and Real Madrid face each other this Sunday (18), at 16:00 (Brasília time), for the 6th round of LaLiga. And the classic, which will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+promises to catch fire…

In an interview with the channel Movistar+ this Thursday (15th), Kokecaptain of Simeone’s team, commented on Vinicius Jr’s celebrations and answered if the colchonera fans would be annoyed with a possible dance by the Brazilian.

“There would be confusion for sure. It’s normal”began by stating:

”If in the end he scores a goal and decides to dance, that’s what I wanted to do. Do I understand or not? Everyone has their own way of being and celebrates goals the way they want”said.

The celebrations with dances of the ex-player of Flamengo became a topic in Europe throughout the week and were seen by the press as disrespectful and provocative.

During the 4-1 victory over Mallorca last Sunday (11)Vini Jr caused a lot of irritation to rivals for his dribbling attempts, being accused of doing “flair” on the field.

the real is leader from Spanish with 15 points in five rounds. Atletico is 7th placed, with 10 spots.