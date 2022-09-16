Bank allows you to pay iPhone in up to 5 years, see how it works

Do you use your cell phone a lot? Probably the answer to that question is yes. Today, many problems can be solved through this device so present in our daily lives. However, when it starts to get a little outdated, it can stop being so useful.

So buying new gadgets is something done from time to time by all the people who use it. Among the popular models is the iPhone. Your new model is coming to Brazil, but the price is very high. Want to know how to buy the easiest way? Read an option below.

iPhone Financing

Apple released its latest iPhone model not long ago. Every Brazilian knows that the products of this company are relatively expensive and that is why it is very difficult to pay for them without dividing the amount many times over.

Banco do Brasil found a way to help people who want one of these devices but are unable to afford them. Now, the company is offering an exclusive loan so users can buy cell phones and other electronics.

Thus, the limit is up to R$ 20 thousand with financing that can reach up to 60 times. Do you know what is better? The payment of the first installment can be made within 59 days. This novelty will be able to help a multitude of Brazilians who have tight funding.

Many people may be wondering about the interest rates for the new program. The reality is that the rate will be 1.83%. It is a possibility that can really be worth it when buying a product.

Technology items have a unique importance in the daily life of the population because their utility is much greater than just serving for entertainment. For some people, cell phones are also used as a work tool, that is, a source of income.

This line of credit is coming at a great time for those who are working from home and need to invest in the best devices to earn even more money.

How to get the loan?

As stated above, the loan was created by Banco do Brasil. Thus, to be able to hire the modality, people who are interested must download the company’s application that is available for iOS or Android at the link https://bit.ly/3BMMcSN.

After opening the platform, just click on the “Menu” tab and then on “Loans”. Finally, click on “Contract financing” and then on “BB Crédito Tecnologias”.

Before asking for the loan definitively, the person can simulate the process and check if the adjusted amount will be a good option. It is important to think about whether the payment of the installments will be viable for the payment of the debt.

In the process, it is necessary to inform the seller’s CNPJ, but it will be possible to carry out the simulation without having to inform this data.

For now, Banco do Brasil has not yet indicated which companies are accepting the agreement. According to the institution, the company’s disbursement is expected to reach R$ 60 million during the next three months of the year.

The institution also commented that it intends to expand this offer, but to other sectors such as tourism, for example. These actions aim to strengthen trade by establishing partnerships between companies and the bank.

