Barbie: Actress is upset about not being able to participate in Margot Robbie movie – Movie News

Saoirse Ronan has already starred in two other films directed by Greta Gerwig, who also directs the new live-action of the classic Mattel doll.

Known for her roles in Little Women (2019) and Lady Bird: Time to Fly (2017), both directed by Greta Gerwig, Saoirse Ronan revealed to the magazine people who was devastated when she turned down a role in the movie Barbie, also directed by Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie. In the production, the actress would play one of the other versions of the Mattel doll.

The reason for the refusal was a scheduling conflict with his current work on the film The Outrun, an adaptation of the book of the same name written by Amy Liptrot, which is being filmed in Scotland. “I should make a cameo because I live in London and they were [filmando] there,” revealed Ronan.

“There was this character I was going to play – another Barbie,” the artist told the American magazine. “I was devastated that I couldn’t do that.” Still, she has hopes of participating in some way in the film. “I texted Margot and Greta and said, ‘If you’re doing some footage, maybe I can just walk around the back?’” she said.

Scheduled for release on July 20, 2023, the new live-action Barbie intends to show a magical world of the doll, “Barbieland”, where one of them, played by Margot Robbie, begins to realize that she doesn’t fit in like the others. After being kicked out of this world, she sets out on an adventure in the real world, where she discovers that beauty is inside everyone.

The cast also includes Ryan Gosling as Ken and Issa Rae (Insecure), Hari Nef (You), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education), America Ferrera (Ugly Betty) and Kate McKinnon (Hunting). -Ghosts).