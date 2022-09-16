Batgirl is coming – 07/30/2022 – News

After a lot of tell-me-told, confused statements and doubts around four actresses, DC Comics and Warner Bros finally announced that the heroine Batgirl, the assistant to the duo Batman and Robin and one of the most popular female images of the comics, will have its own movie to air shortly on the HBO Max streaming service. A couple of directors will play the project, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the same one from the series Ms. Marvel.

reproduction

The information comes to an end for years of waiting for fans, since 2017 when the two companies said they were developing a solo movie of the character and at the time they even announced that screenwriter Joss Whedon would write and direct the series. He is famous for several works, such as “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, “Agents of SHIELD” and “Avengers, Age of Ultron”. But shortly thereafter, DC assigned him to complete the Justice League script.

Batgirl appeared in Batman historiography in 1961, a creation of the same Bill Finger who helped Bob Kane create the man-bat. So much so that in her secret identity she had the name Betty Kane, which lasted until the year 1967.

In January of that year, issue 359 of Detective Comics featured an adventure written by Gardner Fox and drawn by Carmine Infantino, showing fans a Batgirl as Barbara, the daughter of Commissioner James Gordon.

In the same period, the Batman series created in 1966 by the ABC network was a worldwide success, even incorporating the images of the actor Adam West in the pop culture imagery that prevailed in those years along with rock ‘n’ roll.

With the arrival of the new batgirl in the Gotham City universe, the show’s producers introduced Barbara Gordon in 1967, played by the exuberant Yvonne Craig, owner of a beautiful pair of legs as the most famous pin-ups.

For two decades on TV and in comics, the character Barbara Gordon has consolidated itself as the original Batgirl and gained new spaces, including in the adventures of the Justice League alongside Batman and Superman.

Although at that stage she never had her own magazine and series, Batgirl gained popularity and was well accepted by readers as a central figure in Gotham’s stories, as were Robin, Catwoman, Penguin, Joker, etc…

Many other figures embodied Batgirl, but it was Barbara Gordon who was marked as the great partner of the dynamic duo. Betty Kane, Helena Bertinelli, Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown wore their cape and mask.

The new film by DC and Warner has been confirmed by some specialist websites in the ninth art, such as Deadline, TheDirect and Comicbook. Shortly before, they had released the names of four actresses as candidates for the lead role.

And shortly thereafter, they announced singer-songwriter Leslie Grace, who debuted as an actress last year with “In a Neighborhood of New York.” The 27-year-old has already been nominated three times for the Latin Grammy for her musical work.

Leslie surpassed the three names, from Zoey Deutch, who has appeared in some Netflix productions; Isabela Merced, who acted in Transformers and was Dora (the Explorer); and Haley Lu Richardson, with a good performance in Columbus.

The Batgirl movie has fans more excited because of rumors that production could be completed before the end of the year and debut on the wave of DC releases, perhaps with Black Adam and Shazam, Wrath of the Gods.

At the end of 2022 or beginning of 2023, what matters is that BatGrace comes.

