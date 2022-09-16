Batwoman actress wants to reprise her role in Harley Quinn movie

One of Batwoman’s stars, Bridget Regan, has revealed that she would like to reprise her role from the series in a Harley Quinn movie.

Canceled after three seasons, the DC series was the subject of controversy after the departure of Ruby Rose at the end of the first year. Javicia Leslie, in turn, replaced her.

Continues after advertising

Regan, who played Poison Ivy, the main threat in season three, revealed that she would like to play the character again (via ScreenRant).

However, she would like to play the villain in the movies, and in a Harley Quinn movie. Margot Robbie has already expressed her desire to see Poison Ivy interact with the Joker’s ex-girlfriend in the future.

“Who knows what will happen in this world. I think bringing her into the movies would be, would be really cool, whether it’s me or someone else, I’d be excited to see that,” she said. “And I think the fans really want that, you know, and that’s the most important thing to me.”

More about Batwoman

“Kate Kane follows in the footsteps of her missing cousin Bruce Wayne and protects the streets of Gotham City as Batwoman,” reads the synopsis.

The first season saw Ruby Rose play Kate. The actress’s abrupt departure at the end of her first year forced The CW to cast Javicia Leslie, who plays Ryan Wilder.

Batwoman is available on HBO Max.