Bear invades store, ignores employee and orders chocolate bars – News

  • A trio of women lived moments of terror in front of a black bear (Ursus americanus), during a visit to the Chipinque Ecological Park, in Nuevo León, Mexico. Despite the tension, one of them decided to immortalize the moment with a selfie

    Assembly/R7

  • According to news website Infobae America, the bear ‘magazine’ was taken by two other visitors.

    Playback/Twitter/lzaroRos5

  • Despite the enormous tension, the women remained calm to follow the directions of the authors of the footage.

    Playback/Twitter/lzaroRos5

  • The idea was that they would not make any abrupt movements in front of the predator.

    Playback/Twitter/lzaroRos5

  • Which proved to be much more curious than aggressive, as shown in the images

    Playback/Twitter/lzaroRos5

  • Something that may have encouraged the young woman to take out her cell phone and take the controversial selfie, which divided opinions on Twitter.

    Playback/Twitter/lzaroRos5

  • ‘He risked his life for a poorly taken photo. Today young people are so selfish and stupid that they will do anything for ridiculous likes’, criticized a netizen. ‘What nerves of steel this young lady has,’ praised another.

    Playback/Twitter/lzaroRos5

  • Black bears are considered an endangered species in Mexico and are subject to protective measures. Due to situations like this, which are increasingly common in the region, the Civil Protection of Nuevo León has issued recommendations to the local population.

    Playback/Twitter/lzaroRos5

  • They are: keep calm, never come between a puppy and the mother, do not approach or feed these animals and avoid photographs. If contact is unavoidable, try to remain still and observe the animal’s movement. Ie: no selfies!

    Recently, a 12-year-old stunned the web by dodging a bear attack. Check it out below!

    Playback/Twitter/lzaroRos5

  • A 12-year-old boy surprised netizens around the world by avoiding being attacked by a bear

    Assembly/R7

  • The surreal record was shared on Twitter by Loris Calliari, the little boy’s father.

    Playback/Twitter/Loris Calliari

  • ‘Showing my encounter with a bear this morning near Malga Sporminore’, reads the caption of the post

    Playback/Twitter/Loris Calliari

  • Alessandro, as he is called, was visiting the Italian Alps with his family, when a huge bear appeared through the bushes on a hillside.

    Playback/Twitter/Loris Calliari

  • In a statement to the newspaper Il Gazzettino, Calliari says that his son is a lover of the animal and was anxious to see a

    Playback/Twitter/Loris Calliari

  • ‘He [Alessandro] already knew how to behave, it came out slowly and I managed to make the video’, explains

    Playback/Twitter/Loris Calliari

  • In addition to keeping control of his emotions while moving away from the bear, the boy was also attentive to his father’s guidance.

    Playback/Twitter/Loris Calliari

  • With small steps and a few backward glances. After all, it was his dream to behold the beast

    Playback/Twitter/Loris Calliari

  • Apparently, even the bear was surprised by Alessandro’s reaction.

    Playback/Twitter/Loris Calliari

  • The publication praised the boy’s control: ‘Calm as no adult would be able to be’

    A 3-year-old child was rescued in the woods and claimed to have been cared for by a bear. Understand next!

    Playback/Twitter/Loris Calliari

  • A 3-year-old boy disappeared from his grandmother’s backyard in Ernul, North Carolina, while playing with two other children. Inexplicably, he was rescued two days later and claimed to have been taken care of by a bear.

    Assembly/R7

  • According to the New York Post, the disappearance of Casey Hathaway last week mobilized authorities and members of the local community.

    Playback/WBTW

  • The searches were organized in groups, which searched a region of dense forest where the boy could possibly be lost.

    Reproduction/Facebook/ABC11 WTVD

  • The scheme worked. WBTW reported that Casey was found near the intersection of two roads, ‘alive and in good condition’, according to the FBI, despite the cold and wet weather.

    Playback/Video/The Charlotte Observer

  • Breanna Hathaway, Casey’s aunt, confirmed the information in a now-deleted Facebook post, as reported by The Charlotte Observer.

    Playback/Video/The Charlotte Observer

  • In the deleted text, Breanna added: ‘He said he stayed with a bear for two days’

    Reproduction/Craven County Sheriff’s Office

  • The boy also underwent medical examinations at Carolina East Medical Center. Megan McGarvey, a spokeswoman for the clinic, said Casey was in good condition and would be released soon.

    Reproduction/Craven County Sheriff’s Office

  • Despite the good news, the question remains: how did a 3-year-old boy survive for more than 55 hours in an inhospitable forest with low temperatures? The only version we have so far is that of Cassey himself: with the help of a wild friend

    Reproduction/Personal File

