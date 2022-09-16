Better than Corning? Huawei’s tough glass put to the test in curious endurance test

Trade sanctions imposed by former President of the United States, Donald Trump, and maintained under the current president, Joe Biden, prevent Huawei from doing business with American companies, such as Google, Qualcomm and Corning. Chinese brand cannot use these companies’ products.

One of the products that cannot be used by the Chinese giant is the Gorilla Glass, from Corning, which brings technology specially developed to protect the cell phone screen against scratches, scratches and drops, being present in both intermediate and high-end models of brands. like Samsung, Xiaomi and Motorola, for example.