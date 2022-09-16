Better than Corning? Huawei’s tough glass put to the test in curious endurance test

Trade sanctions imposed by former President of the United States, Donald Trump, and maintained under the current president, Joe Biden, prevent Huawei from doing business with American companies, such as Google, Qualcomm and Corning. Chinese brand cannot use these companies’ products.
One of the products that cannot be used by the Chinese giant is the Gorilla Glass, from Corning, which brings technology specially developed to protect the cell phone screen against scratches, scratches and drops, being present in both intermediate and high-end models of brands. like Samsung, Xiaomi and Motorola, for example.
According to information, Huawei has found a way to replace Gorilla Glass by adopting a native solution called “Kunlun Glass”, a feature that works in a similar way to the American company’s component while maintaining strength and safety to protect the display from Mate and P line devices.
In a curious demo video, the manufacturer tests Kunlun Glass using the Huawei Mate 50 Pro, a smartphone released a few weeks ago by the brand, to crush a nut on the table. Upon impact, the fruit splits open, but the phone’s screen remains intact and without signs of damage.
Watch the demo:
