Black Canary: Jurnee Smollett Movie Canceled? Know the fate of DC’s new adventure – Movie News

Despite Batgirl’s cancellation, Warner decides to continue with a Black Canary solo film starring Jurnee Smollett.

After the abrupt cancellation of the release of Batgirl, many fans were worried about which DC titles would have their development stopped by Warner Bros Discovery. One of these projects in question is Black Canary, a character played by actress Jurnee Smollett in Birds of Prey, which was given the green light for a solo film.

According to the website TV Line, a spokesperson for Warner announced that the Black Canary feature remains confirmed and is in development that will accompany the protagonist Dinah Lance, presented in Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and Her Fantabulous Emancipation in 2019. a year, news of the project leaked at the time, and soon after, it was confirmed by both Smollett and Misha Green, who was in charge of the film’s script.

On Twitter, the actress said she was “Excited to finally start this adventure alongside creative soul sister Misha Green.” Meanwhile, the screenwriter tweeted that “We’re just at the beginning of a long journey to the screen, but I obviously couldn’t turn down the chance to work with Smollet on Black Canary.”

This wouldn’t be the first time the two have teamed up on a project. The two previously worked on the drama series Underground, followed by HBO’s supernatural thriller Lovecraft Country, developed by Green and co-starring Smollett in the role of Letitia opposite Jonathan Majors in the lead role, Michael K. Williams, Wunmi Mosaku, Courtney B. Vance, Jamie Chung and others.



Disclosure / DC Starring Leslie Grace, Batgirl was canceled even after filming was completed.



Why was Batgirl cancelled?

Scheduled to be released on HBO Max and then with worldwide theatrical distribution, Batgirl has had its premiere officially canceled as Warner Bros Discovery opted for a cost-cut on the film as the budget increased to $90 million. because of production problems and stoppages because of the pandemic. Additionally, the new corporate regime led by CEO David Zaslav is reviewing the company’s priorities, with the intention of making DC titles major events in cinema.