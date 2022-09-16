Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will be parents for the fourth time

Married to the actor Ryan Reynolds since 2012, Blake Lively prepares to give birth to her fourth child. known for the series gossip Girl , the actress showed her pregnancy belly during an event in the United States on Thursday, 15th. She wore a short and shiny look that showed the new curves, but did not comment on the pregnancy to the journalists present. According to the website TMZ, it is not known for sure how many weeks the artist is.

In a recent interview, actor Ryan talked about the importance of spending more time with his daughters. “The biggest thing for me is that I don’t want to miss out on spending time with my kids. I want my kids to have a normal, beautiful life,” he said.

“For many years, when my wife filmed a movie, I didn’t film it and stayed with the children, and vice versa. So we traded. We never worked at the same time, but we were always far away. Now that they have school, they They have a normal life. I think it’s totally important for their development and I really enjoy being a present parent.”

Blake and Ryan, who are together 2010, are parents to three girls: James7; inez, 5; and Bettytwo.



