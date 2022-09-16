Blake Lively is pregnant with Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the Met Gala 2022 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The actress Blake Lively, known for playing Serena Van der Woodsen on the series “Gossip Girl”, is expecting her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds! She confirmed the pregnancy by attending an event in the United States on Thursday (15).

The artist chose a tight look to show her belly, but did not comment on the pregnancy with the journalists who were present at the place. Check the image:

Blake Lively at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit at Lincoln Center on September 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Blake and Reynolds have been together since 2010 and got married in 2012. The actors are already parents to three children: James (7), Inez (5) and Betty (2).

Ryan Reynolds discovers polyp after losing bet

This week, actor Ryan Reynolds revealed that one of the bets he made with Rob McElhenney, his friend and co-owner of the Welsh football team Wrexham, saved his life. The artist was challenged to perform and record a colonoscopy, an exam that can detect colorectal cancer.

Despite the joke, the idea was to educate followers over 45 years of age to have a colonoscopy. In the exam, a catheter with a microcamera is inserted into the anus to examine the inner walls of the intestine.

During the procedure, suspicious tissue was found, described as a “very subtle polyp”, which has since been removed. According to doctors, the test may have saved the actor’s life.