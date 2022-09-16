Blake Lively reveals she is pregnant with her fourth child with actor Ryan Reynolds

news summary The 35-year-old actress is expecting her fourth child.

Blake Lively has been married to actor Ryan Reynolds since 2012

She did not comment on the pregnancy with the journalists present at the scene.

Actress Blake Lively, best known for her hit series Gossip Girl, will be mother for the fourth time. She revealed the gestation during an event in the United States this Thursday, September 15th. The star left her belly in evidence in her look, but did not comment on the pregnancy with the journalists present at the place.

Blake, 35, has been married to actor Ryan Reynolds since 2012, but they’ve been together since 2010. They are already parents to three. girls: James, age 7, Inez, age 5, and Betty, age 2.

Recently, Ryan talked about the importance of spending more time with his daughters. “The biggest thing for me is that I don’t want to stop spending time with my children”, said the actor, and added: “I want my children to have a normal and beautiful life. For many years, when my wife filmed a movie, I didn’t film it and stayed with the kids, and vice versa. So we swapped. We never worked at the same time, but we were always far away. Now that they have school, they have a normal life. I think it’s totally important to their development and I really enjoy being a present parent.”

In another interview, the actor spoke about one of his daughters wanting to follow her profession: “She wants to be an actress. If she wants to be, go ahead, go to school… Take classes [de teatro]. So far, so good. She sings, performs plays at home, but being a child actress in movies and stuff is another universe.”

