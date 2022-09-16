Blue lobster caught by fisherman in the US

A fisherman hit the jackpot when he caught a blue lobster in Maine (USA). Blake Haass, 27, told US magazine Newsweek that he had never seen a lobster so “bright and beautiful” and threw the animal back into the sea. And this was the second time he accomplished this feat.

“Check out what we just caught: a blue lobster. I’ve researched that the odds of finding them are 1 in 2 million, they are so rare,” he said in a video posted on TikTok.

Following the success of the post, he shared a sequence confirming that he “returned” the crustacean back to the ocean.

A fisherman for 10 years, he considers this blue lobster the most beautiful he has ever seen, but not the first.

“I’ve never seen a blue lobster so bright or so beautiful. We can see a lobster every now and then with a slight shade of blue in a claw or tail, but that’s it. It’s the first time I’ve seen all this blue! pretty.”

Haass says he’s caught a blue lobster again, but not as colorfully as this one. “The one I got 10 years ago wasn’t as blue as this one. That’s why I was so excited. This is probably one of the most beautiful blues and whites I’ve ever seen.”

Even though it’s a rare encounter, Haass hopes to have the chance to find another such animal again. “I hope to find another blue lobster, but they are so rare that you only hear about one being caught every now and then. I know many friends and older fishermen who have been fishing longer than I have and have never caught a blue lobster, so I feel lucky to catch that one for sure!”

Haass admits he imagined how the blue lobster would be cooked, but opted for a different fate: “Maybe it can breed and breed more blue lobsters, so let’s let it go.”