Bolsonaro puts secrecy on cell phone of former Petrobras president: messages can incriminate him

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) lifted yet another secrecy in an attempt to stop lawsuits against him. This time, the secrecy was imposed by the Ministry of Mines and Energy on the cell phone used by Roberto Castello Branco when the economist presided over Petrobras.

Secrecy was decreed when deputy Natália Bonavides (PT-RN) and deputy Elias Vaz (PSB-GO) asked for access to the content of cell phone messages. The request came after Castello Branco stated in a WhatsApp group that he had conversations with Bolsonaro that could incriminate the Chief Executive.

“On my corporate cell phone I had messages and audios that could incriminate him [Bolsonaro]. I insisted on returning it intact to Petrobras”, said the former president of Petrobras.

Faced with this fact, the two parliamentarians filed a request with the Ministry of Mines and Energy, commanded by neoliberal Adolfo Saschida, staunch supporter of the president, who was raised to office with the promise of privatizing Petrobras.

Elias Vaz asked for a copy of the investigation conducted by the folder on the case, in addition to the files preserved on the device. Bonavides asks what procedures are being carried out on Castello Branco’s statement, whether signs of irregularities were found and, if so, why it was not communicated to the authorities.

To the two parliamentarians, the Ministry informs that the information about the case is confidential and confidential, according to the newspaper O Globo.

Castello Branco told the newspaper that he testified at the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and stated that “there was nothing more than attempts to interfere with fuel prices and requests for the appointment of directors by the president”, showing the clear attempt Bolsonaro’s decision to interfere in the company’s management to lower fuel prices, which he achieved after changing the Minister of Mines and Energy and the president of the state-owned company – today commanded by Caio Mário Paes de Andrade.

“I did not comply with any request. So much so that I was fired. I immediately brought these matters to the attention of my superiors. There was nothing more than that. The word “incriminate” was used in the midst of a private discussion, in a moment of irritation with my interlocutor. “, claims Castello Branco.