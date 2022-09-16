Botox or new hairstyle? Five tricks to simulate a facelift through haircut – Trends

I certainly won’t need to be the one to emphasize that having very firm contours of the face is something that is reserved for young people. As we get older and especially from the menopausebone resorption (bone loss), sagging muscle tone and the appearance of sagging skin, leads many of us to consider plastic surgery and yet some of the most profound rejuvenations are done in the hair salon.

Point me to a person who has aged especially well and I’m sure they’ll have taken your haircut alongside, or instead of, aesthetic interventions. In fact, a few minor adjustments to the shape and length of a person’s hair can give the appearance of a sharper chin and jawline and higher features, in many cases much better than any easy fill with any filler or Botox can do. While it’s not as simple as choosing a new style, designing a haircut that “operates” a facelift is a talent full of precision to make small cuts and thins, which lift, sculpt and define the features of the face. Done right and you can save yourself a lot of pain and a small fortune.









George Northwood Is The Creator Of Alexa Chung’s Iconic “Tousled” Chanel Cut

Photograph: @alexachung







Creator of the now eponymous “tousled” Chanel cut by Alexa Chung, George Northwood is a master at simulating the effects of a facelift with the scissors. “Many of my clients don’t want to inject Botox, but they are still worried about the double chin and facial contours – there is so much your stylist can do to alleviate those insecurities, from the layered to the frayed ends,” he says.













One angular cutlike the infamous chanel straight with Anna Wintour’s bangs, it’s a way of, and will certainly, provide the necessary illusionary armor, but not without daily maintenance. A much more subtle and less labor-intensive alternative, says Northwood, is to employ some micro-haircut techniques that will lift or sculpt specific parts of your face, without having to commit to a deep style overhaul.

The majority of Northwood’s celebrity clientele bears the stamp of her discreet scissor styling – Sienna Miller, the Duchess of SussexClaudia Winkleman and Claire Foy are just a few who give you carte blanche to adjust your hair as it evolves.



Anna Wintour and Bradley Cooper at the Burberry Fall/Winter Show, February 2014

Photograph: Getty Images







Naturally, he practices these principles on all of his clients, including myself. From higher cheekbones, to widening an overly long face and smoothing out lines and wrinkles, here’s what to ask your hairdresser for, according to your main age concerns.













Accentuate the cheekbones

One of the side effects of aging is volume loss, which comes down to having less of that soft adipose tissue of youth, which, when combined with bone absorption, gives said adiposity smaller foundations to which it clings. If he longs to see her cheekbones proudly lifted, Northwood suggests long bangs that curve around the contours of her cheeks.

THE curtain fringeas it has now been christened, is generally considered more likely to be worn by women of a “certain age”, as it creates a heart shape that slims and elevates the face by enveloping the cheekbones and drawing the eye to the side. “A Bardot-inspired fringe gives the illusion of a higher cheekbone, not only by framing that area, but also by adding strength and a point of focus – all this is lost with hair that has a uniform length at the front,” he explains.



Sienna Miller with her “curtain bangs”

Photograph: Getty Images



















The key here is to fuse the outer ends, which should reach approximately mid-ear, with the side strands of hair for an even look. Unless you take the opposite approach and make them a prominent line, separating the bangs from the rest of the cut. “This looks especially cute when you wear your hair up, as long as the bangs act as a frame and become a style statement in their own right,” adds Northwood.

disguise crow’s feet

A heavy fringe even over the eyes, like Anna Wintour’s or Claudia Winkleman, should not be overlooked and can be extremely flattering despite its daring attraction. “The secret is to cut the bangs, tapering the outer ends so they are slightly longer. This reveals the face without making it look too compact or boxy,” explains Northwood, who says that straight bangs are typically too rigid so that most women can wear them with confidence.



Heavy bangs are Claudia Winkle’s trademark

Photograph: @claudiawinkle



















“The trick is to retain the softness by rounding the ends. This disguises crow’s feet and forehead wrinkles, while framing and slimming the face,” he adds. Northwood suggests pairing it with a simple, elegant off-the-shoulder cut that compensates for the breadth of the bangs, and blow-drying the bangs with a round brush to retain the shine.

Redefine your chin

Straight ends will impart a sharp quality to the lower part of the face and impart a healthy, well-being sensation. “Tousled ends can be elegant, but as you get older it’s imperative that you leave the bottom end of your hair well defined – that’s why Chanel cuts work so well on mature women,” says Northwood.

He suggests leaving the sides layered, where you can add shape and softness, leaving the ends well defined, straight. Irregular, frayed ends will end up looking stringy and shabby, drawing the eye to skin imperfections, while a smooth bottom line will mimic the sharp angles of a youthful jawline, especially if it’s longer than shoulders.



Rosamund Pike with an asymmetrical haircut

Photograph: Getty Images







A trick for those who feel self-conscious about their neck is to have a Chanel cut. asymmetric. “By making the front slightly longer, this can help smooth out the neck area while also providing structure from the sides – it will also help to slim down a wide chin, which tends to get more pronounced as you go. we’re getting older,” says Northwood.

Soften all around

Anyone with long hair can also make vital adjustments. “You don’t need to radically change the length of your hair, as long as you keep updating your cut as your face ‘changes'”, suggests Northwood, noting that, in general, the structure of the face hardens with the age and can be considerably mitigated by creating a texture with an “S-curve” with reduced maintenance.

This can easily be achieved at home with straighteners, along with having a few pieces cut slightly shorter along the perimeter of the hairline. “Sarah Jessica Parker is a fantastic example of someone who accepts her waves and texture in exactly the right way for her age,” says Northwood.



Sarah Jessica Parker and her natural waves

Photograph: Getty Images







Long haircuts that show such a face framing are those of Julianne MooreRachel Weisz and Gywneth Paltrow, who all sat in Northwood’s chair. “It’s normal to get a long face as you age, but framing the face will break up that length, creating a lift and vitality effect on the lower part of the face,” he suggests.

On the contrary, those who have very short hair should wear it thin and soft around the ears and back of the neck. “A short, less defined cut is perfect for women whose hair is too thin to grow long or to wear in a Chanel.” He adds: “You’ll want to avoid very defined styles if your hair is short,” says Northwood – Theresa May is a typical example of someone who could benefit from less defined ends,” says Northwood. lady Judy Dench as an elegant example of well-done short hair.



A long haircut with waves, like Julianne Moore, can soften the face

Photograph: Getty Images







Summarizing and concluding

Whatever your preference, it’s the alchemy of staying up to date with the latest fashions, while continually evaluating and adapting your haircut to suit your face that works best. “Many of my clients have aged with me, so we’re all going through the same thing together,” confesses Northwood, who reminds me that whether or not you’re considering injectable solutions, hair is key to your style and personality. . “I’ve seen firsthand how crucial a haircut is to retaining that sense of individuality that makes us feel our best at any age.”

Annabel Jones/The Telegraph/Atlantico Press

Translation: Adelaide Cabral