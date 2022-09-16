Braz ‘cancels’ deal at Flamengo and leaves rival with R$ 250 million “in hand” free to close above-average contract

Flamengo is in two finals. In both the Copa do Brasil and Conmebol Libertadores, the goal – of course – is to be champions. Dorival Júnior changed the environment since his arrival, he did the simple, passed confidence, organized the tactical scheme and left the squad at ease to play the best. In addition, he can enter the history of the Club.

For this generation of CRF, all that remains is to lift the CdB trophy. Furthermore, the current squad is going to the third Libertadores decision in four years, which is very representative. Given these conditions, Marcos Braz, Mengão’s football vice-president, knows that to get to Gávea today, it’s no use offering up, because the board knows what they want.

Backstage, there is a buzz that Jorge Sampaoli would love to coach Fla. However, Braz guarantees that the Carioca team thinks of Dorival and, to Canal do Benja, he even mentioned the process of hiring a coach for a wedding: no one marries wanting to separate. So it would be with a commander, in the idea that there’s no point in hiring thinking about sending him away.

With BRL 250 million in hand to invest in 2023, Vasco da Gama put Sampaoli on the agenda to take charge next season. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, on his blog at Superesportes, in addition to the Argentine, the following names are also on the agenda at São Januário: Vojvoda, Pezzolano and Vagner Mancini.

O Bolavip Brazil learned that JS intends to take on a project capable of fighting for titles. Despite not requiring a minimum contract time to close an above-average contract, the hermano wants to have security to put his ideas into practice. In his last work, at Olympique Marseille, Sampa spent 44 million euros (R$ 272 million at the time) in reinforcements.