Braz is in the “slipper” and Corinthians makes a sensational move to have a great reinforcement

Corinthians fans woke up happy after qualifying for the final of the Copa do Brasil. The team played very well against Fluminense, deserved to qualify and now will face Flamengo in the big decision. The field managers will be drawn next Monday (19), at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation.

Behind the scenes at the Club, “hot” information about the ball market can happen as early as January 2023. Corinthians is very firm in the dispute to hire Michael and has moved internally to convince the player to play for Timão and still gain the trust of Al Hilal’s managers.

Coringão wants to have him on loan, paying part of the R$ 1.1 million he receives abroad and the contract would have a purchase obligation clause. If Micha reached a certain number of games in 2023 wearing the Alvinegro shirt, he would be bought. Regarding values, the Corinthian idea is to pay up to R$ 700 thousand to the player on loan.

In this first bond, Timão is also willing to pay some amount to Al Hilal and these figures would be “discounted” at the time of purchase. For now, the leaders of the Saudi Arabia team have not yet expressed themselves about it, since the Timão proposal needs to be made official, which should happen soon after the end of the championships.

Flamengo says they have a preference for the player in a kind of compromise between the striker and the vice-president of the Rio club, Marcos Braz. On the other hand, Rubro-Negro does not move to repatriate him and prefers to wait for some signal from Al Hilal. Timão wants to leave everything on track to beat the competition.