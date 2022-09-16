Brazil is second to last in the global ranking for quality retirement; see list

Brazil is the penultimate in a global ranking that lists the best countries to retire with quality. Among the 44 nations, Brazil ranks 43rd — just ahead of India (44th) and behind Latin American countries such as Chile (34th), Mexico (36th) and Colombia (42nd).

The top countries with the best retirement indicator are Norway (1st), Switzerland (2nd) and Iceland (3rd). The study was carried out by Natixix Investment Managers, an American asset management company.

Among the nations listed are members of the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) and the large emerging BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India and China). Four criteria are considered for the grade received by each country: health, economic well-being, income during retirement and quality of life.

The highest score in Brazil was in the quality of life index (59%), followed by income (57%), and health (56%). The maximum possible score is 100% in all categories. The worst score was the macro criterion of economic well-being (4%), driven especially by the lack of income equality.

2022: a bad year to retire

The ranking classifies 2022 as “a bad year to retire” in the face of high inflation around the world. Soaring prices for oil, food and housing are eroding the purchasing power of workers hoping to retire soon.

Another challenge is the dependency rate, with older people needing other family members of working age to pay for social security benefits. As the world population ages, there is pressure on this rate, which could worsen retirement conditions. “For institutions, rapidly aging populations will test the limits of retirement benefit systems,” the study says.

“Instead of expecting your investments and money saved to generate sustainable income [movimento impulsionado por taxas de juros altas], retirees have been forced to use their reserves during these past two years when they normally seek to preserve their capital. As a result, either reserves were strongly affected or retirees took more risks to compensate for the moment in the face of a volatile market”, contextualizes Natixix.

ranking

Check out the full list of the best countries to retire:

Final grade of the quality index to retire (considers the geometric mean of the four main criteria) 2. Switzerland 3.Iceland 4.Ireland 5.Australia 6.New Zealand 7.Luxembourg 8. Netherlands 9.Denmark 10.Czech Republic 11.Germany 12.Finland 13.Sweden 14.Austria 15.Canada 16.Israel 17.South Korea 18.United States 19. United Kingdom 20.Belgium 21.Slovenia 22.Japan 23.Malta 24.France 25.Estonia 26. Poland 27.Singapore 28.Portugal 29.Cyprus 30.Slovakia 31.Italy 32. Hungary 33.Lithuania 34. Chile 35. Latvia 36. Mexico 37. Russia 49% 38. Spain 49% 39. China 40. Greece 41. Turkey 42. Colombia 43. Brazil 44. India

