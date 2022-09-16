Brazilian jet Embraer E195-E2 goes to Rwanda for the first time, on a special occasion

Image: Embraer





Earlier this week, the Embraer E195-E2, the largest commercial aircraft manufactured by Embraer, made its maiden visit to Rwanda, Africa, for a special occasion, the Aviation Africa 2022 event.

The aircraft, belonging to Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest airline, is one of five units currently in operation with an African company. The E2 is helping Air Peace achieve its ambition to connect not just all of Nigeria, but the entire African continent, while powering long-haul flights from its Lagos hub.

The aircraft was displayed in the static apron at Kigali International Airport on Monday, September 12, for the visit of VIPs and dignitaries attending Aviation Africa. According to Embraer, the Minister of Infrastructure in Rwanda, the Director General of Civil Aviation and the CEO of the airline RwandAir were among the visitors to the E195-E2.

Stephan Hannemann, Vice President Middle East and Africa at Embraer, said:

“Embraer has been a proud partner of Aviation Africa for several years and we are honored to present our state-of-the-art flagship E195-E2 in Kigali, operated by our airline partner Air Peace of Nigeria.

Embraer has built a large presence on the African continent, with more than 200 aircraft operating with more than 60 airlines. The E2 family is a perfect fit for the African market environment and I am convinced that the E2 will play a key role in increasing market connectivity across the region.”

Mark Brown, Event Director, added:

“Aviation Africa is now established as the global aviation event in Rwanda, this year is the largest so far with 1,100 participants from over 80 countries. We are delighted to be working with Embraer to bring this aircraft to Kigali and provide the opportunity for our Rwandan and international VIPs to visit the E195-E2.”

