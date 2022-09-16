Brie Larson Not Sure If She’s Returning After The Marvels

There were many surprises left this past weekend by the D23 Expo. Beyond the trailers and from the casting announcements made, we got an exclusive preview of the event itself for “the marvels“, which brought to the stage its main actresses: Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, respectively, Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau.

The film is one of the most guarded of the next year, along with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania“, which had its premiere anticipated. After all the euphoria generated by the presentation, the Oscar-winning actress gave an interview to Variety, in which she commented on the possibility of not returning to the role after her participation in the feature.

Brie Larson’s trajectory in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a complicated relationship with a group of angry fans, disgruntled people for no reason who unjustifiably preach negative criticism against the actress and her work. Given the proportions that abuse online suffered takes, the actress comments that she is not sure if she will return. According to her:

“I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do this again?”

Larson starred in his own film in 2019 alongside Samuel L. Jackson, bringing a younger version of Nick Fury to the events. In this, she met Carol Danvers and they were both drastically changed by each other, so that Danvers can discover her origin, understand the events of the past that gave her powers, and reconnect with her home.

In addition, Fury discovered that there is a huge universe to explore, as well as developing an alliance with a group of alien refugees. From this plot came the initiative of “Avengers”, which would later make all the difference in the lives of millions of people.

Also during the interview with Variety, the actress commented on all the negativity she received. In her speech, she comments the following:

“I don’t have time for that, you know? The things I have extra time to really look at are, like, am I eating healthy food? I’m drinking water? Am I meditating? Have I called my mother today? I’ve never really needed to look at the internet to explain who I am. I am extremely committed to that in my day to day.”

Despite all this situation, there are still many possibilities for Captain Marvel to return in any of the productions. The character, in addition to being extremely strong and significant for the team of heroes, is expected to compose the plot of the next two Avengers films: “Kang Dynasty” and “Secret Wars”.

However, very little is known about The Marvels. In addition to the return of the actresses of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, very little has been reported, with the scheduled release date of July 2023.