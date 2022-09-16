Bruno Henrique completes three months of the most serious injury of his career; understand recovery | Flamengo

Three months ago, Bruno Henrique suffered what would be his most serious injury of his career. On Thursday, the day after being cheered at Maracanã, the striker completed exactly three months since he took the worst in a ball dispute with defender Marllon, at 21 minutes and 5 seconds of the first half of the 2-0 victory over Cuiabá, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship.
The player underwent surgery 11 days later in a hospital in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The procedure was to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament, the lateral collateral ligament and the posterolateral corner of the right knee. At the time, the forecast was for a return between April and June 2023, leaving out the entire Carioca, Libertadores group stage and the beginning of next year’s Brazilian.
Bruno Henrique leaves the field on a stretcher in the game against Cuiabá
Deadline, overdue stages and current stage of recovery
- Unchanged term: 10 to 12 months, same forecast given at the time of injury.
- Bruno Henrique is in the initial stage of treatment. The multi-ligament injury caused him to be immobilized for six weeks and immobilized after surgery, with no load.
- Start and current stage: Of the initial three months, he was immobilized for one and a half. He has shown a lot of focus these six weeks on analgesia. The time is for pain relief, edema to be removed and range of motion to be gained.
- Muscle strengthening, but not running yet: a month ago, he entered the muscle strengthening phase with physical therapy. The process is concentrated to return the movement of the affected region. The physiotherapy department is taking care of Bruno Henrique at the gym. He already does some strength, swimming and cycling exercises. But still no races.
Bruno Henrique, Flamengo — Photo: Gil Gomes/AGIF
Most serious career injury
The Flamengo striker experiences the longest period away from the pitch since he made his professional debut for Uberlândia. The Belo Horizonte native also passed through Itumbiara before arriving at Goiás and attracting the attention of Wolfsburg, from Germany, in early 2016.
He returned to Brazil in 2017 after a year in Europe. For Santos, the striker had five medical problems in two seasons. The most serious was the injury to the retina of the right eye in Santos’ first match in 2018. He was out for 89 days and missed 19 official commitments for Peixe in the period.
The current injury, however, is longer and took Bruno Henrique out of more games. Since June 15, the striker has been absent from 26 Flamengo games so far. The player participated in 23 of the 62 matches of the Carioca team in 2022. Before the knee surgery, BH had already been out of eight red-black matches in the year.
Bruno Henrique goes to Maracanã and merges with Gabigol after qualifying
See below all of Bruno Henrique’s sick leave since he returned to Brazilian football in 2017:
Bruno Henrique’s medical problems since his return to Brazilian football
|Player
|Team
|Entry date
|departure date
|Time in DM (days)
|Description
|body location
|Number of Games Away
|Bruno Henrique
|saints
|07/05/2017
|07/11/2017
|6
|step on the left foot
|Foot
|1
|Bruno Henrique
|saints
|10/14/2017
|10/27/2017
|13
|left calf discomfort
|Calf
|3
|Bruno Henrique
|saints
|01/17/2018
|04/16/2018
|89
|bruise on the retina of the right eye
|Eye
|19
|Bruno Henrique
|saints
|04/21/2018
|05/25/2018
|34
|left thigh adductor muscle injury
|Thigh
|8
|Bruno Henrique
|saints
|11/18/2018
|12/06/2018
|18
|right knee injury (fibula swelling)
|Knee
|3
|Bruno Henrique
|Flamengo
|07/14/2019
|07/21/2019
|7
|right ankle sprain
|Ankle
|1
|Bruno Henrique
|Flamengo
|02/19/2020
|03/06/2020
|16
|injury to the lateral collateral ligament of the right knee and a strain on the posterolateral capsule
|Knee
|4
|Bruno Henrique
|Flamengo
|08/30/2020
|09/14/2020
|15
|bone swelling in the right knee
|Knee
|4
|Bruno Henrique
|Flamengo
|07/07/2021
|07/20/2021
|13
|left thigh muscle strain
|Thigh
|3
|Bruno Henrique
|Flamengo
|08/25/2021
|09/17/2021
|23
|Grade 2 injury to the posterior right thigh
|Thigh
|3
|Bruno Henrique
|Flamengo
|10/06/2021
|10/25/2021
|19
|left thigh injury
|Thigh
|5
|Bruno Henrique
|Flamengo
|11/17/2021
|11/21/2021
|4
|left knee inflammation
|Knee
|1
|Bruno Henrique
|Flamengo
|01/27/2022
|02/15/2022
|19
|injury to the anterior region of the right thigh
|Thigh
|4
|Bruno Henrique
|Flamengo
|03/16/2022
|03/29/2022
|13
|left shoulder dislocation
|Shoulder
|1
|Bruno Henrique
|Flamengo
|04/12/2022
|04/27/2022
|15
|right knee tendinopathy
|Knee
|3
|Bruno Henrique
|Flamengo
|06/15/2022
|–
|92
|injury to the anterior cruciate ligament, lateral collateral ligament, and posterolateral corner of the right knee
|Knee
|26
For Flamengo, Bruno Henrique has 79 goals and 46 assists in 186 games. The striker is a key player in the team and has already won nine titles for Rubro-Negro: the 2019 Libertadores, the 2019 and 2020 Brazilians, the 2020 and 2021 Brazilian Supercups, the 2020 Recopa Sudamericana and the 2019 Cariocas. , 2020 and 2021.
Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction
