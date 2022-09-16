businessman uses racist term when criticizing striker

President of the Spanish Association of Player Entrepreneurs, Pedro Bravo used a racist term to criticize Brazilian Vinicius Júnior, from Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team (watch below).

During the program “El Chiringuito”, the agent said that the attacker should “stop monkeying around” and go to “Brazil’s Sambadrome” if he wants to “dance”.

“You have to respect your rival. If you want to dance, go to the sambadrome in Brazil. Here, what you have to do is respect your fellow professionals and stop acting like a monkey”, commented Bravo, who was promptly criticized by another participant in the program.

The discussion started due to the celebrations of Vinicius Junior, who dances after scoring goals. Koke, from Atletico Madrid, said that there will be confusion if the Brazilian makes the gesture when he scores a goal in the classic that takes place this Sunday, for the Spanish Championship.

After the statement, Bravo took to social media and apologized. “I want to clarify that the expression ‘make a monkey’ that I misused when describing Vinicius’ dance in the celebration of the goals was in a metaphorical way (‘make idiocy’). As my intention was not to offend anyone, I sincerely apologize. “, he wrote.