Byron Castillo case: in second instance, FIFA refuses Chile’s request and keeps Ecuador in the World Cup | international football

The Chileans asked FIFA to deduct points from Ecuador for the eight games in which Castillo was selected. If that happened, Chile would jump from seventh to fourth place in the qualifiers in the Qualifiers – and thus could inherit the spot in the World Cup. FIFA refused the request.

Peru’s football federation had also filed an appeal, in the hopes that an eventual elimination of Ecuador would result in a place in the Qatar World Cup. Peru finished the Qualifiers in fifth place and played a repechage against Australia, who won the game and qualified for the Cup.

See the World Cup table

Byron Castillo case: understand the lawsuit against the Ecuador player

1 of 2 Byron Castillo is at the center of controversy over South America’s place in the 2022 World Cup — Photo: Getty Images Byron Castillo is at the center of controversy over South America’s place in the 2022 World Cup – Photo: Getty Images

FIFA maintained this Friday the decision taken on June 10, in which it kept Ecuador in the World Cup. There is still an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), although it is unlikely that the case will be judged until the start of the World Cup, which starts on November 20 – with Ecuador on the field, which plays the opening game against Qatar. .

The Chilean and Peruvian football federations argued that Byron Castillo was born in Colombia in 1995 and not in Ecuador in 1998, as their documents say. But FIFA considered valid two decisions of the Ecuadorian Justice, which investigated the case in 2021 and decided that Byron Castillo is indeed Ecuadorian.

Brazilian lawyer Eduardo Carlezzo, who defends the Federation of Chile, said the result was “an injustice” and confirmed that an appeal will be presented to the CAS.

“I’ve never seen an injustice like this in all my life as a lawyer. There is a huge amount of documents that, by themselves, prove without any doubt that the player was born in Colombia. In addition, everyone heard his confession, given during an official investigation carried out by the Ecuadorian Federation itself. Still, the player played with the system by not attending a hearing and none of this had any effect. What else is needed? It clearly appears that anything we could come up with would not be enough to validate the claim. Sad day for football and fair play. The message is clear: cheating is allowed. Let’s turn to CAS.

Check out the full official statement published by FIFA:

The FIFA Appeal Committee has ruled on the appeals filed by the Chilean Football Federation (FFCH) and the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) against the decision adopted by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on the possible violation of Byron David Castillo Segura of the call-up criteria to participate with the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) team in eight qualifying matches, corresponding to the preliminary round of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

After analyzing the documentation received from the parties and holding the corresponding hearing, the Appeals Committee ratified the Disciplinary Committee’s decision to close the investigation of the case filed against the FEF. Based on the documentation received, among other considerations, it was estimated that the player must be considered a permanent Ecuadorian national, in accordance with art. 5, par. 1 of the FIFA Statutes Implementing Regulation.

The Appeals Committee’s decisions were notified to affected parties today. This decision is subject to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.