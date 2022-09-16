Camila Grecco spent her weekends at parties. Now it’s an inspiration on TikTok – NiT

He moved to Portugal in 2020 to follow the Information Science course. During the pandemic, she fell in love with fitness.

In 2022, when Covid-19 brought the world to a standstill, so did millions of people around the world. The pants they once wore no longer fit and the numbers on the scale soared. However, there were those who did not let the coronavirus stop the desire for change. Camila Grecco, 21, is one such example. The young woman used her time at home to completely change her life. It currently has over 117k followers and around 740k likes on TikTok.

Camila was born and spent most of her life in Brazil. In 2020, she moved to our country to start the Information Science course at the Faculty of Arts of the University of Porto.

“Over time I started reading and researching a lot about nutrition in order to lose weight and have a healthier life. The fact that we were in a pandemic at the time fostered this desire, and I was losing more and more interest in college and I fell in love with this other area”, he tells NiT. This year, the last year of the degree in Nutrition Sciences begins. “I’m more than confident about my future,” she adds.

She plunged into this world because she was not satisfied with her physique, something we can all relate to. She had no professional support, so she was forced to learn everything on her own. “After a few months she was already practicing healthy living for pure pleasure and the desired physique came as a consequence”, points out Camila. She saw the weight gain as a bad thing, but now she says it was actually a good thing. Even because it was precisely this transformation that earned her fame and so many followers who wanted to follow her path.

The Brazilian admits that it is not possible to “glamorize the process”. I didn’t know how to start and ended up making mistakes many times. During the initial months, she felt hopeless of achieving that dream. “But I wasn’t going to give up,” she says promptly. “Actually, it didn’t even cross my mind. Failing was painful, but giving up would be eternal failure.” She kept pushing until she got the discipline she needed, and realized that ignoring the bad days was for the best. “It happened. It is what it is. Now, let’s start over, even if it’s the tenth time”, she thought to herself.

It went from 67 to 60 kilos, a number that may not seem impressive to some. However, Camila simultaneously bet on bodybuilding, and the differences in her body were becoming noticeable. “My body shape has changed and I’ve made a lot of progress in the amount of weight I can lift.”

Above all, the big difference was in their daily habits. Before deciding to change his life, he made as little effort as possible and prioritized what he shouldn’t. “I didn’t exercise and chose to spend time with friends over a drink. She slept poorly because she went to parties and bars and ate out almost always because she was lazy.” She had typical college behavior, therefore.

Of course, he has friends these days and continues to go out at night — after all, he’s 21. He began, however, to prioritize his health. Now she cooks at home and chooses each ingredient intelligently, taking into account the nutritional quality. He trains every day (even if it’s just a walk) and sleeps peacefully. “Nowadays, I practice balance.”

This philosophy is also reflected in their diet. Camila follows the 80/20 rule, like actress Nicole Kidman, who, at 55, appeared super fit on the cover of a British magazine — you can learn more about this story in the NiT article.

In the case of Camila Grecco, 80 percent of her diet consists of meat, vegetables, eggs, cereals, fruits, flour and nuts. The other 20 percent can be a small amount of chocolate after lunch or whenever you feel like it, an ice cream or a slice of cake made by grandma.

“In short, there are no restrictions on my diet. But protein ranks first, because it is vital in maintaining muscle mass and has a strengthening function.” But he leaves a warning: “It’s important to stick to the recommended daily intake, which should be between 1.5 to two grams per kilogram of body).”

As for workouts, he favors strength training, and recommends all his followers (and not only) to do the same. “It helps prevent osteoporosis in women, improves sleep quality, prevents injuries, reduces adipose tissue, and the list of benefits goes on,” he tells NiT.

On TikTok, where he is most successful, he claims to have “jovial and cheerful” content, and never gives classes or talks on the social network. Therefore, try to convey the information in a “visual, interesting and light” way, as this is exactly how you see the fitness world. “Going to the gym, for me, is a time to focus and work hard, but at the same time to wear something that I feel confident in and take care of myself.”

The influencer also leaves some tips for everyone who, like her, wants to refresh their lifestyle. “When you start, everything will seem ineffective and in vain, but persist. Don’t waste time stopping at those little failures. Many will come, so we have to learn to deal with them, with the unforeseen. Only we can lead ourselves to victory or defeat”.