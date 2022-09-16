Cara Delevingne launches collection in honor of designer Karl Lagerfeld

Actress and model Cara Delevingne had a great friendship with Karl Lagerfeld, a stylist who died in 2019. To honor him, Cara launched an exclusive collection with the German’s eponymous brand. Named Cara Loves Karl (Cara Ama Karl, in translation), the compilation won a futuristic campaign that shows the friendship of the two through avatars.

The model worked for years in partnership with Hun Kim, design director at Karl Lagerfeld, to create pieces for Cara Loves Karl. Focusing on sustainable materials, the items were developed with a proposal to be for all genders.

Promotional campaign ‘Cara Loves Karl’ (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

In a statement, Cara celebrated and said she was honored to partner with the only fashion house that bears Karl’s name and to have the chance to make a personal contribution to his legacy. She said it’s been great to share her ideas with the creative team, get input on the designs, and have fun in the process.

Karl Lagerfeld and Cara Delevingne met when he asked her to participate in Chanel’s couture show in spring/summer 2012. According to the actress, the stylist walked towards her and said: “You should be here”. She stated that his approval meant a lot and believes that she changed her life in ways she still cannot understand. After that, she did several jobs with the stylist and became a great friend.

In the publicity video, the model says Karl was, and still is, an extremely important influence in her life.

In the Cara Loves Karl collection are clothing, footwear and accessories. With tailoring sets, outerwear, jackets, hoodies, button-down shirts and t-shirts with prints in honor.

The Cara Loves Karl drop is available on the Karl Lagerfeld website. “His legacy. her style. their friendship” that’s what the publicity campaign says, with the right to a digital version of the stylist.

Featured Photo: Cara Loves Karl. Reproduction / Instagram