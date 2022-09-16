Catherine O’Hara is a new addition to Pain Hustlers

With Chris Evans and Emily Blunt in the lead, David Yates adds to the cast of “Pain Hustlers”. He finds out who joins besides Catherine O’Hara.

Emily Blunt was the first name confirmed in “Pain Hustlers”, a movie that will have a home on Netflix, but since then it has started to receive company in the cast. After Chris Evans, announced in July, the new film now stars Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”), Jay Duplass (“Cyrus”), Andy Garcia (“Ocean’s Eleven”), Brian d’Arcy James (” West Side Story”) and Chloe Coleman (“Marry Me”).

Although details about their characters have not been revealed, the actors will join the story written by Wells Tower (“The True American” and whose vision of directing will be in charge of David Yeates, known for several films in the saga of “ Harry Potter” and the most recent, “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”.

Described as a drama similar to “American Hustle” or “The Wolf of Wall Street”, the film follows a high school dropout who dreams of a better life for herself and her young daughter. Landing a job at a declining pharmaceutical startup in a Florida shopping mall, she manages to change the course of the company and her life with her charm and focus, but the price will be being at the center of a criminal conspiracy that could have deadly consequences.

“Pain Hustlers” will be produced by David Yates for Wychwood Media and Lawrence Gray for Gray Matter Productions. The film does not yet have a release date set.

VIDEO | CATHERINE O’HARA HAS CONQUERED TV IN RECENT YEARS

Are you excited to see Catherine O’Hara in a movie?