Celebrities revolt with the arrest of José Dumont for pedophilia: “Shock”

The arrest of José Dumont for pedophilia and the investigation for rape of a vulnerable person, this Thursday (15), shocked names who lived and worked with the actor. One of them was Alice Wegmann. The two were together in Where the Strong Are Born (2018). “It’s a shock when someone we admire is accused of an absurd crime,” she vented via Instagram.

The actress said that this would be the first and only time that she would speak about the case. “A lost dream, a disappointment. I can’t help but position myself, I worked with Zé, who was a great actor on the set of Where the Strong Are Born. .

Disappointed, Wegmann worries that this type of crime is practiced on people around us. “That these children and families are welcomed and can have treatment and follow-up. Sex education in schools is of EXTREME importance because it helps to avoid this kind of thing”, she wrote.

Other celebrities revealed shock with José Dumont’s arrest

When they came across the news on social networks, several well-known personalities did not hide the thud. Tatá Werneck wrote: “How absurd”. “Sadness,” Myrian Rios agreed. Carol Castro posted emojis with a crying face and released: “Ai, ai”. “A thud. How horrible! How sad. No words” shot Bárbara Reis.

Gabriela Pugliesi released several applause emojis. Lucy Alves, protagonist of the next nine o’clock soap opera, Travessia, summed it up: “Very sad.” Alexandra Richter shared, “I’m in shock too.”

Lúcia Veríssimo went further and declared that she was “absolutely shocked”. “I couldn’t even sleep well. Zé was always a sweetheart, a spectacular actor, a co-worker many times we worked together. […] It never crossed my mind at any time that he could perform these acts”, he saddened.

José Dumont has a vast TV career

At 72 years of age, the veteran has more than 80 characters on film television, in addition to his work also in the theater, where he debuted his acting profession in 1976. He gained prominence a year later when he made his first film, Morte and Vida Severina (1977), a work that he staged again in 1981, when he debuted on television in a special teletheater edition for Globo, as a year-end special in that period.

He was arrested as a suspect of pedophilia. The information was confirmed to OnScreen by the press office of the Civil Police. “According to the Police Department for Child and Adolescent Victims (DCAV), the author was arrested in flagrante delicto for the crime of storing sex images involving children. The investigation is confidential,” the note said.

The chief delegate responsible for the case, Marcello Braga Maia, spoke to the report about the investigations. “We are already having his testimony. The computer and the telephone will be sent to the expert for a more detailed examination. I believe that within 30 days the Inquiry should be reported and forwarded to justice”, said the delegate.