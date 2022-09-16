Change in Ethereum is “biggest decarbonization effort in history”, says co-founder Vitalik Buterin

Ethereum’s Merge upgrade reduced worldwide energy consumption by 0.2%, according to blockchain co-founder Vitalik Buterin. The Russian-Canadian, who is the main mind behind the project, points out that the event is one of the biggest decarbonization efforts in history.

Performed in the early hours of Thursday (15), the upgrade reduced Ethereum’s energy use and carbon dioxide emissions by 99.9%. Such a reduction means that the grid now emits less carbon dioxide (CO2) than a few hundred US homes during an entire year of electricity use. The data is from a new report by the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI).

“We are delighted to have commissioned this CCRI report, which proves the impact of Ethereum Merge as probably the largest decarbonization effort of any industry in history,” said ConsenSys founder Jospeh Lubin, who also co-founded the company, in a note. Ethereum.

The long-awaited Merge prevented cryptocurrency miners from working on Ethereum, which has migrated from a so-called proof-of-work (PoW) system to a proof-of-stake (PoS) mechanism. ), which does not require large farms with servers running complex calculations and therefore tends to consume less power.

The amount of energy consumed by the old system, which is similar to that used by Bitcoin (BTC) and other blockchains, is criticized by lawmakers and activists worldwide.

Prior to its transition to the greener model, a single transaction on the Ethereum network used 200.05 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, comparable to the average consumption of a US household in 6.7 days, according to CCRI estimates. .

Energy transition?

Bitcoin still uses the proof-of-work system. However, some proponents of the digital currency argue that Bitcoin mining uses a higher proportion of renewable energy than other industries and can actually help the world’s transition to cleaner energy.

Michael Saylor, who turned software developer MicroStrategy into a corporate Bitcoin vault, argued Wednesday that Bitcoin mining is “the cleanest and most efficient industrial use of electricity.”

The Ethereum Merger, however, is seen not only as a benefit to the environment, but also as a means of attracting more money from ESG investors – those who only invest in companies and industries that achieve certain environmental, social and governance objectives. corporate.

Investors barred from buying tokens running on PoW systems can buy ETH, Ethereum’s native token, after migrating to PoS, Bank of America said in a report this week.

However, those who mined ETH before the Merger are now mining other PoW-based digital assets such as Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ravencoin (RVN) and Beam (BEAM).

