Check out news about Brie Larson and her future as Captain Marvel

Due to the fact that it has received several hates when she accepted the role to play Captain Marvel in 2018, Brie Larson has been speaking out on his Twitter about not knowing what his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be like.

The actress was announced for the role eight years ago, in 2016, at Marvel’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, but she first appeared in the role in the character’s standalone film in 2019. Soon after, she reappeared in the success of box office “Avengers: Endgame”, which also had its release in 2019.

Since then, there is no more talk about the character, as some fans of the franchise did not like the nomination of the actress for the role. As said, Brie Larson has been facing recurring hates since accepting the role. Even so, she decided to go ahead with filming.

Recently, in an interview, when asked when she would return to the role, the actress changed her mood and said: “Does anyone want me to do this again?” After that answer, she completes saying that she doesn’t know that.

In the face of this, many netizens on Twitter came out in defense of the actress and supported her. Even with all the negative reception, the actress made a lot with the heroine film, which grossed more than $ 1 billion globally.

Brie Larson in other prominent roles

In addition to her role as Captain Marvel, which bears the brand name, Brie Larson is well known for other successful roles. One of the best known is that of the character Ma, from “Jack’s Room”, which won her the Oscar for best actress in 2015.

The film tells the story of a young girl who was kidnapped on her way home from school and is held captive. By being raped by her kidnapper, she becomes pregnant. The drama was highly praised by audiences and critics, and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture that year.

Will we see Brie Larson in “The Marvels”?

Even with no news on when the second film of “Captain Marvel” will come out, another Marvel announcement has been cheering fans. The movie “The Marvels”, which had already been announced, gained new information.

Actress Teyona Parris, at a Marvel Studios panel at the 2022 D23 Expo reported that Monica Rambeau will have a new power. The heroine will complete the trio of heroines of the film whose protagonist is Captain Marvel. Brie herself posted on her Twitter behind-the-scenes photos of the recordings and drove her fans crazy.

Captain Marvel is also in the pipeline for the next Avengers movie, “Avengers: Secret Wars,” which is part of Phase 6 of the Marvel Universe.

The film is scheduled for release in November 2025, and before that, the release of “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” is scheduled for May 2025.