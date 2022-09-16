Check out the schedule that includes the premiere of ‘Orfã 2’; tickets cost R$10 until Wednesday (21) – Badalo

Sextou with news in the programming – and in the prices – of the cinema in Juazeiro. Following the Cinema Week, which is taking place throughout Brazil between this Thursday (15) and next Wednesday (21), tickets for any session cost R$ 10. The promotional campaign aims to bring more people to the theaters. of cinema in the country. The big premieres of the week are on account of Orphan 2: The Origin and the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, with Julia Roberts and George Clooney; check out the full schedule below.

Orphan 2: The Origin

In this prequelthat is, in this story that takes place before what was seen in The Orphan (2009), we see the character Esther Albright (Isabelle Fuhrman) running away from a psychiatric clinic, traveling to the United States and posing as the missing daughter of a wealthy family, wanted for four years by her parents. However, in order to achieve her real intentions, she will have to go up against a detective who distrusts her and a mother who will do anything to defend her family. There are four sessions for the film, three of which are dubbed (3 pm, 5:10 pm and 7:20 pm) and one subtitled (9:30 pm).

Ticket to Paradise

After Sandra Bullock has starred in Lost City, now it’s Julia Roberts’ turn to return to the big screen and romantic comedy, this time alongside George Clooney. Here they play a couple separated for many years, but who have to join forces to prevent their daughter, who met a guy in Bali and, crazy in love, decided to get married immediately. So the ex-couple travels to the scene to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they made 25 years ago. The adventure can be seen in two dubbed sessions, at 7:00 pm and 9:20 pm.

a pinch of luck

Fabiana Karla’s new national comedy, Pérola is a party entertainer and kitchen assistant who dreams of being a chef. Suddenly, her luck can change when she gets the opportunity to be a chef’s assistant on a famous TV show. She has the help of her brother and her best friend (who hides his love for her), and to check the outcome, there are four sessions in the schedule: 14:20, 16:30, 18:40 and 20:50.

Spider-Man: No Return Home

The film was released on December 16, 2021 and became a historic milestone for bringing together the three versions of the hero lived on the big screen by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, hitting the mark of 1.9 billion dollars at the box office at the time. around the world.

The re-release is a double celebration: the 60th anniversary of the character’s creation and the 20th anniversary of the release of Tobey Maguire’s first film as the “stubborn”. To (re)check this adventure, there are two dubbed sessions for the film, at 4:40 pm and 8:20 pm.

No! Do not look!

This is the new film by Jordan Peele, who also directed the acclaimed Run! (2017) and We (2019). In this new production that mixes elements of horror with science fiction again, Peele returns to work with Óscar Daniel Kaluuya, who starred in Run!, now following residents of a small town in rural California after witnessing bizarre and extraterrestrial events. There are two dubbed sessions for the film: 18:30 and 21:10.

A Place Far Away From Here

Literary adaptations are always a separate case in cinema. Some are great, others not so much. others become hateful. Finally, we come to another one, this time inspired by a bestseller that has sold more than 10 million copies and which tells the story of Kya Clark, who was abandoned and survived alone living in the swamps of North Carolina. This even generated rumors about her, who haunted people, but not two young people, whom she meets and starts to have a different life. Until one of them is found dead, and now she’s the prime suspect. To check out the resolution of this mystery, there is a dubbed session, at 20 pm.

Pinocchio – the wooden boy

In this new retelling, Pinocchio receives Geppetto’s blessing and sets out to see the world. He discovers that he is a great acrobat and joins a traveling circus, where he meets and falls in love with Bella. But he will discover that the circus is a front for crimes. The film can be seen in two dubbed sessions: 4pm and 6pm.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

This is the second film in the franchise. Dragon Ball Superwhich comes four years after the release of the first (Dragon Ball Super: Broly). Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero follows the events of the first film, in which the Red Ribbon army was destroyed by Son Goku. Now, some individuals have released the ultimate androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. They end up attacking Piccolo and Gohan, and to find out what the reason behind all this is, just checking out one of the two dub sessions available, at 14:40 or 16:50.

A nostalgic bonus: Wendell Bezerra returns to voice Goku, in addition to other classic voice actors who return as well, such as Luiz Antônio Lobue as Piccolo and Vagner Fagundes as Gohan.

Minions 2: Origin of Gru

After the release of My favorite evil, in 2010, the Minions became a fever. The success was so great that a franchise was born there that already has two sequels, in addition to the first film of the minions in 2015 and a short film released in 2018 called Yellow is the new black (alluding to the series Orange is the new black).

Now the adventure of the yellow multicellular beings, who only want a villain to call their own, will take place in the 1970s, showing more of the childhood of Gru, the evil favorite of the Minions, who will go on an adventure to save the little villain after an interview. from “job” to being super-villain doesn’t turn out as expected. In the schedule, there are two dubbed sessions for the film, at 14:00 and 16:10.