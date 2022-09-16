China fire destroys 218-meter-tall skyscraper; Look

“According to a preliminary investigation, (the fire) would have occurred on an external wall of the building,” Hunan province firefighters said on the social network Weibo.

“The fire was brought under control and no casualties were found,” said the same source, adding that the first call for help was at 15:48 (04:48 GMT).

Netizens posted images of a long articulated arm used by firefighters to splash water against the surface of the partially burned building.

“The fire was put out at 4:30 pm” and “communications (by phone) were not interrupted,” China Telecom assured in a message posted on Weibo, further confirming the immediate absence of casualties. The skyscraper was completed in 2000, according to CCTV. This relative modernity of the building could partly explain the absence of victims. Buildings in China’s big cities regularly practice fire drills. In any case, China is often the scene of deadly fires, partly explained by an sometimes lax enforcement of safety regulations and illegal construction that can complicate evacuation. In June 2021, a fire at a martial arts school in central Henan province left 18 dead, most of them children aged between 7 and 16. Official media indicated at the time that the building where the school was located had not passed mandatory security checks. In 2017, two fires killed more than 20 people in Beijing neighborhoods inhabited by migrant workers from other provinces. In 2010, a massive fire devastated a 28-story residential building in Shanghai, killing 58 people.

