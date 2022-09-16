Chrome for Android will now ask for identification in the anonymous tab

Google Chrome for Android is about to implement a feature that must ask for identification in case the user opens the incognito tab in the browser. It is worth remembering that this measure is already present in the iOS version of the app, where it is possible to activate Face ID or Touch ID protection when choosing this type of navigation.

In the case of Apple’s system, the function has been around since 2021 and it is only now that there are chances to land on Google’s software. This can be useful when you have to hand your smartphone to someone else. Even if you still can’t see the function in the browser, you can see that it already appears between the flags, just type this in the address bar: