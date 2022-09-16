Clear without signal: customers complain about problems in São Paulo | Telephony

Claro has no signal for customers trying to use the telephone network in São Paulo. According to reports on Twitter, both the mobile internet and the voice service are down, affected by a crash, the reasons for which have not yet been explained. The company admits the problem through official channels. In response to customers, he informed that a team is treating the failure in the location “to regularize the coverage as soon as possible”.

The indications for now are of a breakdown in the capital, in the metropolitan region and in several cities in the interior of the state. People complain of not being able to access websites or talk to contacts through the telecommunications network. Some smartphones say they are out of the area, while others bring the warning that there is a signal for emergency calls only.

2 of 2 Increase in complaints about Claro on DownDetector — Photo: Reproduction/DownDetector Increase in complaints about Claro on DownDetector — Photo: Reproduction/DownDetector

The DownDetector platform, which specializes in monitoring online services, registered a surge in complaints about Claro as of 7:30 am today. The problem seems to only affect this telecom company. O TechTudo try to contact us to find out the cause of the problem, its extent and the expected return of services. The text will be updated if the company responds.

“Great day to use the excuse that your cell phone has no signal and disappear! Thank you, of course”, joked a consumer. “Friday starting like that,” wrote one man. “Trying to go to the emergency room with shortness of breath and Claro has no signal”, vented another user.

The crash also led to an increase in Google searches on how to call Claro’s technical support.

Check out people’s reaction