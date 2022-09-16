Closed 4 months ago, 18th grade arrives on Star+

Ended in the United States four months ago, season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy is finally coming to Star+. The streaming service has confirmed the premiere of the series of episodes for October 5 this year.

With the new episodes, Star+ becomes the only streaming to have all previous seasons of the medical drama. The 18th year was shown in Brazil by Sony Channel, which ended the Gray Sloan Memorial journey on July 26.

Interestingly, Star+ welcomes Grade 18 a day before Season 19 officially debuts in the US. With an updated cast with different faces, the new episodes begin airing on the ABC network on October 6th.

In the new year, five actors join the cast as a new class of residents: Alexis Floyd (Simone Griffin), Niko Terho (Lucas Adams), Midori Francis (Mika Yasuda), Adelaide Kane (Jules Millin) and Harry Shum Jr. (Daniel “Blue” Kwan). It’s the biggest change in the series’ history.

The protagonist of Grey’s Anatomy since the first episode, Ellen Pompeo will have a reduced participation in the 19th season. The actress is expected to appear in just eight chapters of the plot.

From medical drama veterans, nearly everyone will return, even those whose stay at Gray Sloan Memorial seemed impossible. These are the cases of Jake Borelli, who plays Levi Schmitt, who was fired from the hospital after the residency program ended, and Chandra Wilson, who has played Miranda Bailey since the beginning of the series, who resigned. And also Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver, whose characters ended the season on the run and possibly fleeing the country.

Also returning will be James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber), Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson), Kelly McCreary (Maggie Pierce), Chris Carmack (Atticus Lincoln) and Anthony Hill (Winston Ndugu). Some of the characters have even appeared in the teaser released by the ABC network.

Check out the official announcement of the arrival of the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy on Star+ below: