Commentator rips shirt and throws microphone during the fall of the Flu

Yesterday (15), Corinthians beat Fluminense 3-0 at Neo Química Arena for the return game of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil and guaranteed a place in the final of the competition. On social media, the reaction of a tricolor commentator during the broadcast of the match went viral.

Rafael Siri, commentator for “NetFlu”, who follows Fluminense’s games on YouTube, was already angry after Giuliano’s goal – the second of the game -, which buried the Carioca team’s chances, but could not control himself after seeing the goal against Felipe Melo.

At this moment, he got up, dismantled the microphone and threw some of the equipment away, abandoning the transmission for a few minutes. As the narration continued, Rafael’s screams and curses could be heard in the background.

After the game, when reading a comment that accused “NetFlu” of “supporting Fluminense, the commentator became enraged again and tore his own shirt.

International repercussion

Siri’s reactions were even highlighted in the Argentine newspaper ‘Olé’, which compared the commentator’s gestures to Marvel’s Hulk character.

“When it looked like the end of the broadcast would be smooth, he played Hulk: with less than two minutes to go, he didn’t like a comment from a fan, interrupted [a leitura], got up and ripped his own shirt. The narrator had to end the broadcast in solidarity. All that was needed was to turn green,” said the Argentine newspaper.