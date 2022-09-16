Corinthians director comments on Vítor Pereira’s renewal: “He wants it, but it’s not in his hand” | Corinthians

Roberto de Andrade, football director at Corinthians, was one of the guests of the podcast Hoje Sim, by narrator Cleber Machado, this Friday. To listen, click here or play the player below.

The manager spoke about the future of coach Vitor Pereira and said that he feels in the Portuguese a desire to remain at Corinthians. But he pondered that the decision is not just in the hands of the coach – who promised to anticipate the definition of whether or not to renew with Timão.

– By his person, what he found here at Corinthians, that said by him, the affection received, the way we conduct the work with him, he is completely happy. He says he has never worked at a club where he was so well received. We realize that he wants it, but it’s not in his hand either. You have to talk to your wife, children, everything, to solve it. He also thinks he wants to, but he can’t say either. It’s a delicate issue, and we have to respect it.

According to Roberto de Andrade, the coach told the board that he will make the decision soon.

– He had a conversation with us and promised that he will resolve this as soon as possible, even to put the club at ease. We cannot wait for a decision at the end of the championship to go back, this is an atypical year. The championship ends in November, and we are going back in mid-December, starting the pre-season for the beginning of January, so we have to have everything defined – said the director.

Asked if the decision can change in case of a title or a vice-championship in the Copa do Brasil, Roberto de Andrade said he believes that it will not make a difference in the coach’s mind.

– I believe that his decision does not depend on the result of the Copa do Brasil. He has a problem and he wants to work it out with his family, which is the most important thing for him. We have to respect his thinking and whatever he decides, we’ll be together. We hope you stay. If not, we’ll shift focus to another coach.

With a contract until the end of the year and still without talks for renewal, Vítor admitted that he should anticipate this decision in “respect for the club”.

– Because of the respect I have for the fans, the respect I have for the club, I have to do it, I have to anticipate and define my life. It will definitely happen. I have to have a conversation with the president, with the family, also understand how… Today, if we lost, there would be criticism. Football is like that. I’ll try to find the right timing, but I’ll anticipate. Out of respect for the club, I have to anticipate that – said Vítor Pereira after qualifying for the final of the Copa do Brasil over Fluminense.

