Corinthians reappears, and Maycon begins transition in the field | Corinthians

Corinthians performed again this Friday afternoon, at CT Joaquim Grava, the day after beating Fluminense and qualifying for the final of the Copa do Brasil. Timão returns to the field on Sunday, at 6 pm, against América-MG, in Belo Horizonte, for the Brazilian Championship.

As usual, only players who played less than 45 minutes at Neo Química Arena took to the field. The holders did some recovery work at the gym.

To complete the day’s activities, Vítor Pereira called up two players from the youth categories: goalkeeper Kauê (2004) and right-back Léo Mana (2004), from the under-20 team.

The novelty, already disclosed by Corinthians in the embezzlement update that it makes an hour before the matches, is Mayconwhich started the transition period for the field.

The midfielder has been absent from Timão for over a month (ten games). In the match against Flamengo, still in Libertadores, Maycon suffered a fracture in two parts of his foot and had a complicated recovery.

On the last day 7, the health and performance consultant of Corinthians, Bruno Mazziotti, explained that the player was for about a week to advance in the recovery phase, when he trained only with weight at the gym. Now, he is starting to train in the field, in a process that still takes care.

– When it advances without pain, safely, we put it in the performance part, transition phase, then we deliver (to the technical committee). We have two weeks, ten days, to see how he reacts to this weight load,” he said.

