Corinthians remains the box office revenue leader in 2022; Flamengo beats Palmeiras | statistical spy

Corinthians remained at the top of the ranking of gross revenue with box office in the season. Owner of the most expensive average ticket in the country (R$ 70.42), Timão earned more than R$ 76 million from ticket sales in 29 games in the year, an increase of 46% compared to the last survey.
Corinthians is the Brazilian club that earned the most from ticket sales in the year — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Flamengo passed Palmeiras and took second place on the list. Rubro-Negro raised more than R$73 million with tickets sold. The return game of the Libertadores semifinal against Vélez Sarsfield, which Fla won 2-1, was the club’s highest gross income in 2022, with R$5.5 million. Verdão, in turn, received R$ 66.9 million in the 31 games as home team in the year.
+ Flamengo has the highest income of Brazilian teams in Libertadores 2022; see balance of competition
São Paulo (R$ 61.1 million) and Atlético-MG (R$ 42.5 million) remained in fourth and fifth position, respectively. Athletico-PR earned R$ 15.3 million in the year and is the novelty in the top 10. See below the 20 Brazilian clubs that grossed the most at the box office in the season:
Clubs that grossed the most at the box office in 2022
|Club
|gross income
|number of games
|Number of tickets sold
|Average ticket
|Corinthians
|BRL 76.4 million
|29
|1,084,936
|BRL 70.42
|Flamengo
|BRL 73.4 million
|30
|1,295,074
|BRL 56.75
|palm trees
|BRL 66.9 million
|31
|1,016,362
|BRL 65.84
|Sao Paulo
|BRL 61.1 million
|33
|1,124,161
|BRL 54.43
|Atlético-MG
|BRL 42.5 million
|28
|784,395
|BRL 54.19
|cruise
|BRL 27.03 million
|24
|693,894
|BRL 38.95
|Fluminense
|BRL 26.7 million
|31
|757,591
|BRL 35.34
|International
|BRL 22.5 million
|24
|473,163
|BRL 47.62
|Guild
|BRL 21.7 million
|23
|461,652
|BRL 47.12
|Atletico-PR
|BRL 15.3 million
|30
|566,880
|BRL 27.15
|Strength
|BRL 13.3 million
|30
|872,722
|BRL 15.34
|Vasco
|BRL 13.2 million
|21
|395,926
|BRL 33.43
|Ceará
|BRL 11.03 million
|27
|737,726
|BRL 14.96
|Bahia
|BRL 10.8 million
|25
|468,002
|BRL 23.17
|coritiba
|BRL 9.5 million
|23
|413,966
|BRL 23.14
|Botafogo
|BRL 9.3 million
|22
|319,624
|BRL 29.38
|saints
|BRL 8.4 million
|25
|276,628
|BRL 30.49
|cuiabá
|BRL 7.1 million
|24
|185,821
|BRL 38.48
|Atlético-GO
|BRL 6.8 million
|31
|208,956
|BRL 32.71
|Hawaii
|BRL 5.9 million
|22
|162,006
|BRL 37.00
The highest rents of 2022
São Paulo owns the two biggest collections in the year. Tricolor had revenues of BRL 6.2 million and BRL 5.8 million in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana, respectively. Flamengo is the team that has the most games as home team in the top 10 of income, with four appearances. Check below the list of the biggest box office of Brazilian football in the year:
The biggest grosses per game in 2022
|Match
|Stadium
|Income
|paying audience
|Sao Paulo 1 x 3 Flamengo (Brazil Cup)
|morumbi
|BRL 6.2 million
|51,365
|Sao Paulo 2 x 0 Atletico-GO (South America)
|morumbi
|BRL 5.8 million
|53,988
|Flamengo 2 x 1 Vélez Sarsfield (Libertadores)
|Maracanã
|BRL 5.52 million
|61,519
|Sao Paulo 3 x 1 Palmeiras (Paulista)
|morumbi
|BRL 5.50 million
|60,383
|Flamengo 1 x 0 Sao Paulo (Brazil Cup)
|Maracanã
|BRL 5.4 million
|58,417
|Flamengo 1 x 0 Corinthians (Libertadores)
|Maracanã
|BRL 5.387 million
|62,802
|Corinthians 0 x 2 Flamengo (Libertadores)
|Neo Química Arena
|BRL 5.386 million
|45,159
|Atlético-MG 3 x 1 Cruzeiro (Mineiro)
|mineirão
|BRL 4.85 million
|48,049
|Flamengo 0 x 1 Botafogo (Brazilian)
|Mané Garrincha
|BRL 4.80 million
|54,981
|Corinthians 2 x 0 Boca Juniors (Libertadores)
|Neo Química Arena
|BRL 4.6 million
|44,313
UNDERSTAND HOW THE CALCULATION IS MADE IN THE FINANCIAL BULLETIN
The calculation to arrive at the number of paying people is done as follows: we add the amount of used tickets available in the game’s borderô that generated income or we subtract the total audience by the used tickets that are zeroed in the collection.