Corinthians remains the box office revenue leader in 2022; Flamengo beats Palmeiras | statistical spy

Corinthians remained at the top of the ranking of gross revenue with box office in the season. Owner of the most expensive average ticket in the country (R$ 70.42), Timão earned more than R$ 76 million from ticket sales in 29 games in the year, an increase of 46% compared to the last survey.

Corinthians is the Brazilian club that earned the most from ticket sales in the year — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Flamengo passed Palmeiras and took second place on the list. Rubro-Negro raised more than R$73 million with tickets sold. The return game of the Libertadores semifinal against Vélez Sarsfield, which Fla won 2-1, was the club’s highest gross income in 2022, with R$5.5 million. Verdão, in turn, received R$ 66.9 million in the 31 games as home team in the year.

+ Flamengo has the highest income of Brazilian teams in Libertadores 2022; see balance of competition

São Paulo (R$ 61.1 million) and Atlético-MG (R$ 42.5 million) remained in fourth and fifth position, respectively. Athletico-PR earned R$ 15.3 million in the year and is the novelty in the top 10. See below the 20 Brazilian clubs that grossed the most at the box office in the season:

Clubs that grossed the most at the box office in 2022

Club gross income number of games Number of tickets sold Average ticket
Corinthians BRL 76.4 million 29 1,084,936 BRL 70.42
Flamengo BRL 73.4 million 30 1,295,074 BRL 56.75
palm trees BRL 66.9 million 31 1,016,362 BRL 65.84
Sao Paulo BRL 61.1 million 33 1,124,161 BRL 54.43
Atlético-MG BRL 42.5 million 28 784,395 BRL 54.19
cruise BRL 27.03 million 24 693,894 BRL 38.95
Fluminense BRL 26.7 million 31 757,591 BRL 35.34
International BRL 22.5 million 24 473,163 BRL 47.62
Guild BRL 21.7 million 23 461,652 BRL 47.12
Atletico-PR BRL 15.3 million 30 566,880 BRL 27.15
Strength BRL 13.3 million 30 872,722 BRL 15.34
Vasco BRL 13.2 million 21 395,926 BRL 33.43
Ceará BRL 11.03 million 27 737,726 BRL 14.96
Bahia BRL 10.8 million 25 468,002 BRL 23.17
coritiba BRL 9.5 million 23 413,966 BRL 23.14
Botafogo BRL 9.3 million 22 319,624 BRL 29.38
saints BRL 8.4 million 25 276,628 BRL 30.49
cuiabá BRL 7.1 million 24 185,821 BRL 38.48
Atlético-GO BRL 6.8 million 31 208,956 BRL 32.71
Hawaii BRL 5.9 million 22 162,006 BRL 37.00

The highest rents of 2022

São Paulo owns the two biggest collections in the year. Tricolor had revenues of BRL 6.2 million and BRL 5.8 million in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana, respectively. Flamengo is the team that has the most games as home team in the top 10 of income, with four appearances. Check below the list of the biggest box office of Brazilian football in the year:

The biggest grosses per game in 2022

Match Stadium Income paying audience
Sao Paulo 1 x 3 Flamengo (Brazil Cup) morumbi BRL 6.2 million 51,365
Sao Paulo 2 x 0 Atletico-GO (South America) morumbi BRL 5.8 million 53,988
Flamengo 2 x 1 Vélez Sarsfield (Libertadores) Maracanã BRL 5.52 million 61,519
Sao Paulo 3 x 1 Palmeiras (Paulista) morumbi BRL 5.50 million 60,383
Flamengo 1 x 0 Sao Paulo (Brazil Cup) Maracanã BRL 5.4 million 58,417
Flamengo 1 x 0 Corinthians (Libertadores) Maracanã BRL 5.387 million 62,802
Corinthians 0 x 2 Flamengo (Libertadores) Neo Química Arena BRL 5.386 million 45,159
Atlético-MG 3 x 1 Cruzeiro (Mineiro) mineirão BRL 4.85 million 48,049
Flamengo 0 x 1 Botafogo (Brazilian) Mané Garrincha BRL 4.80 million 54,981
Corinthians 2 x 0 Boca Juniors (Libertadores) Neo Química Arena BRL 4.6 million 44,313

UNDERSTAND HOW THE CALCULATION IS MADE IN THE FINANCIAL BULLETIN

The calculation to arrive at the number of paying people is done as follows: we add the amount of used tickets available in the game’s borderô that generated income or we subtract the total audience by the used tickets that are zeroed in the collection.

Source link

