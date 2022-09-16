Coritiba lineup: Guto Ferreira makes a change on the side and bets on Fabrício Daniel as 9 | coritiba

Coritiba will have changes to face Botafogo, on Saturday, at 7 pm, at Engenhão. The duel is valid for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Coach Guto Ferreira tested an exchange on the defensive line. Right-back Nathan Mendes must start the match in the place of Nathanael. The young defender pleased in training.

At the age of 20, Mendes arrived on loan from São Paulo and played six matches for Alviverde. He only started twice.

Possible lineup: Gabriel Vasconcelos; Nathan Mendes, Chancellor, Luciano Castán and Rafael Santos; Bruno Gomes, Jesús Trindade and Robinho; Warley Fabricio Daniel and Alef Manga.

In attack, Coxa has problems in formation. the center forwards Adrian Martínez (suspended) and Leo Gamalho (injured) are out of the game.

O attacking midfielder Fabricio Daniel is the main quoted to start in the position of shirt 9. With that, Warley must enter from the side. Manga will be kept in the offensive sector.

1 of 2 Coritiba during training this week, at CT da Graciosa — Photo: Guilherme Griebeler | coritiba Coritiba during training this week, at CT da Graciosa — Photo: Guilherme Griebeler | coritiba

The medical department remains busy. O midfielder Willian Farias, defender Henrique and left-back Diego Porfírio are in physical therapy and have no deadline to return.

already the half boschiliawho returned to training with the cast, will not be listed yet and will continue working in Curitiba.

goalkeepers : Alex Muralha and Gabriel;

: Alex Muralha and Gabriel; defenders : Egídio, Guillermo, Jhon Chancellor, Luciano Castan, Marcio Silva, Nathanael, Nathan Mendes, Rafael Santos and Warley;

: Egídio, Guillermo, Jhon Chancellor, Luciano Castan, Marcio Silva, Nathanael, Nathan Mendes, Rafael Santos and Warley; Socks : Bernardo, Bruno Gomes, Jesús Trindade, Matías Galarza, Régis, Robinho and Thonny Anderson;

: Bernardo, Bruno Gomes, Jesús Trindade, Matías Galarza, Régis, Robinho and Thonny Anderson; attackers: Alef Manga, Cadorini, Fabricio Daniel, Hernán Pérez and José Hugo.

Coritiba finished its preparation this Friday and is already on its way to Rio de Janeiro. Coxa is placed 16th in Serie A and tries to stay out of the relegation zone.

Botafogo vs Coritiba: 09/17, Saturday, 4:30 pm – Nilton Santos (Brazilian)

Coritiba vs Ceará: 09/28, Wednesday, 21:45 – Couto Pereira (Brazilian)

São Paulo vs Coritiba: 10/03, Monday, 7pm – Morumbi (Brazilian)

Palmeiras vs Coritiba: 10/06, Thursday, 19h – Allianz Parque (Brazilian)