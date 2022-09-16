couple charged with attempted murder

Brazilian Fernando Sabag Montiel, 35, and his girlfriend Branda Uliarte, 23, were formally indicted for attempted murder in the September 1 attack on Argentine Vice President Cristina. The court also formalized the preventive detention of the couple, who had already been detained, and imposed a bond in the amount of 100 million Argentine pesos (about R$ 3.5 million).

Through a 95-page resolution, Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti classified the couple as co-authors of the aggravated murder attempt.

“Sabag Montiel and Uliarte acted with a determined intention of causing the death of the vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, according to the previous plan devised by the two, whose result was not achieved, remaining in the degree of attempt”, considered the magistrate. in resolution.

“The weapon was aimed at a vital part of the person attacked and within a few centimeters. There is no doubt about its ability to cause the victim’s death”, he says.

Regarding the situation of the other two prisoners, a friend of Brenda Uliarte, Agustina Díaz, and a member of the group that sold cotton candy, Nicolás Carrizo, the judge is still waiting for more evidence to confirm the role of cover-up.

Reenactment of attempted crime

The reconstruction of the assassination plan was possible through the cell phones of those involved, with the exception of Sabag Montiel’s phone, whose contents the Federal Police erased during an attempt to unlock the device. These were pointed out as the most important information.

Five months ago, on April 22, Brenda Uliarte bought a 32-caliber semiautomatic pistol with the numbering partially erased. In the dialogue with a friend, through the WhatsApp application, Brenda said that the object had been bought to “scare” an ex-boyfriend who harassed her.

On July 4, in a conversation with her friend Agustina Díaz, Brenda says that she “goes with the pistol and shoots Cristina”, highlighting the decision to kill the vice president, without, however, defining how to carry out the attack. . “The question is how, because the old woman is safe,” Brenda wonders about the vice president.

“Cotton Candy Gang”

The form that would later be found was the supposed sale of cotton candy, a branch that the couple had entered with a group of other sellers. It is possible to see the cottons in the images of the demonstrations in front of Cristina Kirchner’s house, which began on August 22, when the Justice asked for 12 years in prison for the vice president for corruption.

The guise of cotton candy sellers made it possible to do intelligence work on Cristina Kirchner’s movements without attracting attention. At the same time, thanks to the image of cotton candy that stands out in the crowd, it is now possible to know when the pair were or were not present at the demonstrations. The unusual sale of cotton candy at night, in the midst of adult protesters, curiously did not draw the attention of the more than 100 security guards protecting Cristina Kirchner.

“In the days before [ao atentado], more precisely on August 27, Sabag Montiel is seen in the vicinity of the vice president’s home, watching her movements with the intention of committing the crime, but on that occasion, he decided not to execute him because he understood that he could not approach her. if enough of the victim. At that moment, he sent a message to his cause consort and told her that she [Cristina Kirchner] had already entered his home and that [Brenda] brought him nothing, in an alleged reference to the pistol that the two kept to commit the crime”, describes the judge in her decision.

After the failed attempt, Brenda Uliarte introduced herself as Ámbar to the TV cameras and said that she had not seen her boyfriend Fernando Sabag Montiel for two days. Fernando himself said in his statement that “she had nothing to do with the attack” and that “he acted alone”.

However, in the footage captured by the protesters’ cellphones, one can see how Brenda discreetly leaves the scene of the crime when Sabag Montiel walks past her as he is taken to the Police, after having been surrendered by militants. “Brenda Elizabeth Uliarte was a few meters away when those present at the place separated Fernando André Sabag Montiel from the conglomerate of people in the vicinity of the vice president’s domicile”, says the judge.

“I didn’t think, at that moment, that Fernando had the gun. I didn’t see the action either. I only found out after I left”, testified Brenda Uliarte, being contradicted by the evidence.

“I want to clarify that I have neither hatred nor resentment towards anyone. I would never be able to do something like that. I consider it something aberrant”, defended Brenda. However, while Brenda gave her version, the contents of her cell phone indicated another reality.

“There is no doubt that the two had in their possession the firearm that they would use to commit the murder, with full knowledge of its proper functioning and ability to shoot for which they took [a arma] loaded with ammunition of the same caliber in the vicinity of the victim’s domicile where they already knew, according to the intelligence tasks that the two carried out in the place, that Ms. vice president spent a long time greeting the public”, concludes the judge.

approach strategy

On July 5, Brenda wrote to Fernando that “to clean Argentina, there had to be blood.”

“It’s possible to do it. You just have to find the way. I know how to use an “iron” [pistola]. I’m not a sniper, but I get by. You have to wait for a vacuum, be a strategist,” wrote Brenda, revealing that she was the mastermind behind the plan.

The project progressed to the point that, on August 23, Sabag Montiel wrote to him about renting an apartment close to Cristina Kirchner’s home. They wanted to stay in a property close to the crime scene.

“The rent guy answered me so we can see [o apartamento] on Saturday. I told him that we would have money to give a signal”, Fernando said, reinforcing that it was to give Cristina a “popcorn”.

“We are very close to the woman [Cristina]. Yes, you need to go and give him some popcorn. Do you know what we need? From a sniper. She stands on the porch and bam, a shot to the head to finish her off,” Brenda urged.

Until, on August 27, Fernando Sabag Montiel warns Brenda Uliarte that he was unable to execute the shot. “She’s already in [no edifício]. She’s upstairs, but I don’t believe she’s coming out. So it’s gone. Leave it there. I go there. Don’t bring anything”, said the Brazilian. “What a motherfucker… She understands”, revolts Brenda.

“No, it’s not that I realize it. Now there’s a TV camera and few people. People are leaving. That was the time. It had to have been there. It’s too late now”, laments Fernando.

Attack on Cristina Kirchner Image: Reproduction

escape strategy

Fernando comments on the militants who gathered daily in front of Cristina Kirchner’s house to give her support in the face of corruption cases. And he imagines what the reaction would be to the shots.

“What fun do these ‘faggots’ give me, taking pictures, auditorium monkeys, pretending to be Peronists. You show up there with a pistol shooting and you know how everyone runs? Panic, chaos. If I shoot, after the shots they’ll know I have the gun. I’ll have to take the magazine and they’ll have to take the pistol from me. But there won’t be any bullets. So, they’ll beat me up. Several can catch me, but others will run”, Fernando fantasizes about the crime scene. “You think they won’t catch you? The point is for you to pop the popcorn and run away,” recommends Brenda.

On the same day, August 27, Brenda had written to her friend Agustina Díaz, defined by her as “the love of my life”.

“I’m going to be Argentina’s liberator. I’ve been shooting. I know how to use a gun. Today I become San Martín [libertador da Argentina]. I’ll have Cristina killed. I got tired of them talking and doing nothing. I will do this. The spirit of San Martín entered my body. The motherfucker got in before I shot her”, Brenda tells her friend. “I had you killed Cristina. It didn’t happen because she came in. I’m angry! I sent a guy to kill Cristi”, repeats Brenda with the air of the author of the plan.

When asked by her friend about how much the contractor charged for the murder, Brenda replies: “He didn’t charge me. He did it because he’s also fed up. I’m also tired of (Cristina) stealing and getting away with it.”

the hour

“After a detailed preparation, we arrived on September 1, when they found the opportunity to approach the victim, hidden among the people of Fernández de Kirchner’s security guards”, the judge said.

Infiltrated among the militants, Fernando Sabag Montiel pointed his pistol a few centimeters from Cristina Kirchner’s face. He squeezed the trigger, but the shot missed. There was not a projectile in the chamber, a necessary previous step for shooting.

“But what happened that the shot missed? Did he not practice before or failed in the adrenaline of the moment? Where are you? Wouldn’t it be convenient for you to return to your house?”, asked her friend Agustina, warning that “they are going to look for Brenda all over the place.” places if they discover you are an accomplice”.

“If that happens, I’ll leave for another country and even change my identity. I have a little money and acquaintances. I’m leaving, but first I want to do something for the country”, explains Brenda.

The judge justified the preventive detention for this risk of flight. In addition to the aggravated homicide case, there was a crime for illegally carrying a weapon of illegitimate origin, for stockpiling ammunition without legal authorization and forgery of a public document.

Fernando Sabag Montiel is the son of a Chilean and an Argentine. He was born in São Paulo, but has lived in Buenos Aires since childhood.

Cristina thanks God, and attack is viewed with skepticism

This Thursday (16), Cristina Kirchner spoke for the first time. “I am alive thanks to God and to Our Lady. I felt that I had to give thanks surrounded by priests, religious sisters and the poor”, declared the vice president before the priests who work in the favelas, whom she summoned to the Senate.

The consultancy Reputação Digital measured the reaction of people on social networks. There were 801,000 records of conversations about the attack by 256,000 people. The result indicated that 62.5% of the reactions were of not believing in the attack.

Another consultant, Trespuntozero, reached similar results: 53.6% believe that the attack was invented by Cristina Kirchner to victimize herself, while 30.8% believe in the assassination attempt. Another 8.1% interpret it as an isolated case of violence committed by an unbalanced person.

When asked if they would be willing to demonstrate in the streets to support Cristina Kirchner and to repudiate the attack, 28.6% answered affirmatively, while 71.4% answered negatively.