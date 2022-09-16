“Cow to help the poor thing…”; Cátia Fonseca revolts with goalkeeper Bruno after he disappears and fails to pay off alimony debt

Bruno would have disappeared with the money that was raised in a crowdfunding to pay alimony

Photo 1: Reproduction/Instagram Goalkeeper Bruno - Photo 2: Reproduction/Instagram Cátia Fonseca
This Thursday (15), Cátia Fonseca did not like to hear about the famous goalkeeper Bruno. It turns out that the player did not pay the alimony. The goalkeeper had an idea to mobilize netizens in order to try to raise the amount so that he would not be detained by the police.

However, everyone was surprised to learn that the player would have taken the money and disappeared out of nowhere. When talking about the matter, Cátia said that she already expected the end of this case. “Didn’t we talk about that cow? That whoever helped in that crowdfunding would be very dumb”began the presenter.

“Look what this tramp and his wife, girlfriend, fiancée, I don’t know who the devil is with him are (…) Then what they did, she made the crowdfunding to help poor Bruno, poor thing, according to her, so that he can pay the pension and not be arrested”exploded Catia Fonseca in her show on Band.

“How are you going to help a guy like that? A criminal… Why don’t you help someone on your side who needs food? Why don’t you help a family man who is about to be arrested because he can’t get a job, as we see in this country…”reported the Band employee.

