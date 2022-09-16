CRB x Cruzeiro: Edu, Jajá and other holders are out of the related list | cruise

Neto Moura, who was suspended in the last round, is back on the list. Besides him, Pedro Castro and Rômulo are also among those chosen. Waguininho and João Paulo, in transition after muscle injuries, and midfielder Willian Oliveira, suspended for three yellow cards, are absences between related.

However, there are surprises regarding other absences. The suspended Matheus Bidu and Zé Ivaldo are not on the list of athletes chosen for the match. The attackers Edu and Jajá also do not appear. The side Kaiki and the defender Luís Felipe gain a chance among the athletes who travel.

the likely cruise has: Rafael Cabral; Geovane Jesus, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Marquinhos Cipriano and Wesley Gasolina.; Daniel Jr, Bruno Rodrigues and Luvannor.

Cruzeiro is in the lead of Serie B, with 62 points. If Londrina and/or Vasco stumble this Friday, Paulo Pezzolano’s team will have the possibility of confirming access to the 31st round, next week, when they will face Vasco, at Mineirão.

The team chose to travel on the day of the game on a chartered flight to Maceió. The club claims that this is the best way to prepare and recover athletes for two important games in a short period of time. O ge found that the measure is also precautionary to avoid problems that happened on Raposa’s last trip to the capital of Alagoas. After the match against CSA, athletes and employees were affected by a crisis of gastroenteritis still in Maceió.

Source link