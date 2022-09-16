criminals created fake WhatsApp campaign

An attractive promotion for beer lovers is circulating on WhatsApp. In the text it is indicated that there will be a campaign to celebrate Oktoberfest 2022, which will start on September 17 and the supposed winner will take a minibar with 30 units of Heineken. The campaign is just another online scam.

Scammers send a link through the messaging application and in it, those interested in being part of the campaign are asked to fill in some information to compete for the prize. However, the real intention is to steal the data of the users who filled in their information.

The false promotion involving Heineken beer units began to appear on social networks this September. This is just one of many attempts by scammers to scam people online. Since Oktoberfest 2022 is just around the corner, they decided to come up with a way to specifically trick beer lovers.

Users who are already more aware of online scams know right away that the promotion is nothing more than a scam, however, many people have already fallen for the scammers. The danger is that released data can be stolen and then reused in other crimes.

The message sent by the criminals indicates that the WhatsApp user must first participate in a test to compete for the prize. Thus, people are directed to a website, and when taking the test, they are asked for the message to be sent to more people. This is one of conditions to compete for the prize.

Nowadays, with the advancement of technology, everything can be done online, including even financial crimes. Therefore, avoid clicking on dubious links, especially if received on WhatsApp.

Be suspicious of any giveaway, unless it is made by an official brand. Generally, large company sweepstakes do not require participants to forward the message to compete for the prize. If you find any type of promotion that could be fake, report the messages as spam.

