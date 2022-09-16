Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first goal of the season: “Happy to score” | europe league

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his first goal of the season, scored from a penalty in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Sheriff in the Europa League on Thursday. The Portuguese striker took to social media to celebrate the breaking of the fast, after 246 minutes in eight games for the Red Devils in the new season of championships. Added to the last matches of last season, it took 365 minutes in total to swing the net for the English club again.
– Happy to score and help the team win! Three important points! Well done guys – posted the player.
This was the third game in which Cristiano Ronaldo has started for Manchester United this season, and his eighth time on the pitch. The others had been in two defeats: the 4-0 defeat to Brentford on 13 August and the 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad at Old Trafford last week. This time the Portuguese striker played until the 36th minute of the second half, having scored his goal at the end of the first half.
Cristiano Ronaldo had been sitting on the bench in most games at the option of Ten Hag. The coach’s explanation was because the Portuguese had missed the pre-season – the club had released the player due to family problems.
Cristiano Ronaldo scores a penalty in Sheriff vs Manchester United in the Europa League – Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Before the start of the season, CR7 was involved in numerous speculations about a departure from Manchester United during the last transfer window. The Portuguese, who wanted to leave to play in the Champions League, was offered to other teams, but was unable to make any transfer.
With 3 points, Manchester United rose to 2nd place in group E of the Europa League and is behind only the undefeated Real Sociedad, who defeated Omonia 2-1. Sheffield has the same score as the English, but takes the worst in the direct confrontation.
The 3rd round of the Europa League will be played on October 6th. Manchester United play once again away from home, against Omonia. Before that, the team has a commitment to the Premier League. Due to the FIFA Date and the postponement of the match against Leeds due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the next game on the calendar is the classic against Manchester City on October 2nd.