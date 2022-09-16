Daniel Alves says that CR7 was the most difficult opponent of his career: “Goal-scoring machine” | international football

The experienced Daniel Alves, 39, has faced many players throughout his successful career. However, the winger with 41 titles admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo was the most difficult among them.

Over the eight years he played for Barcelona, ​​Dani Alves came face to face with CR7 on numerous occasions. In an interview with former player Hugo Sanchez-idol of Pumas and Real-the Brazilian who currently wears the colors of Pumas, from Mexico, he told the difficulty he had to mark the Portuguese ace.

– He doesn’t let you breathe for a second. I wasn’t that bad, but it’s hard. He is a goalscoring machine – said Dani

Despite the confession, Daniel Alves does not consider the Manchester United player the best in football activity.

– If you ask me who is the best player in history? I’d say it’s Messi. Besides, I’m Brazilian, Pelé shouldn’t get into this debate,” he joked.