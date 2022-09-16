Datafolha Rio: Romário (31%) leads Senate race – 09/15/2022 – Poder

Senator Romário (PL) maintains a comfortable lead in the dispute for the Senate seat in Rio de Janeiro one month after the beginning of the electoral campaign, according to a survey released this Thursday (15) by Datafolha.

He has 31% of respondents’ preference, the same percentage registered in the two previous surveys.

All opponents also continued with the same level of voting intention in the last poll, released two weeks ago, with oscillations within the margin of error of three percentage points, more or less.

Alessandro Molon (PSB) appears with 13%, in a technical tie with Clarissa Garotinho (União Brasil), who kept the 8% of the last poll. Cabo Daciolo (PDT) has 7% of the electorate’s preference, followed by federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB), with 6%, and the president of the Legislative Assembly, André Ceciliano (PT), with 5%.

The survey, commissioned by the Sheet and by TV Globo, it was carried out from Tuesday (13) to Thursday (15) and interviewed 1,202 voters in the state. The research is registered with the TSE under the number RJ-00509/2022.

According to the survey, 14% of voters say they will vote null and another 11% blank.

Raul (UP) and Professor Helvio Costa (DC) appear with 1%. Bárbara Sinedino (PSTU), Itagiba (Avante), Suêd Haidar (PMB) and Antônio Hermano (PCO) did not reach a percentage point, while Hiran Roedel (PCB) was not mentioned.