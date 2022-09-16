Davy Jones’ Gameplayrj YouTube Channel Hacked

O Davy Jones’ YouTube channel Gameplayrj was hacked this Friday (16). With 8.28 million subscribers, the channel now bears the name “Ethereum” and currently broadcasts a recorded conference with Vitalik Buterinco-founder of the cryptocurrency, in an attempt to convey credibility to viewers.

On Twitter, Jones confirmed that the channel was hacked and asked the YouTube team for help to reverse the situation. Channel followers and subscribers also tagged the platform’s official profiles in an attempt to get a quick response.

Yes guys gameplayrj was hacked youtube please help me and block the channel and recover my account please — Davy Jones (@DavyJonesRJ) September 16, 2022

The channel invaders, at the time of this writing, have replaced the live in question repeatedly. At one point, the broadcast reached 5,500 viewers, but it was soon ended and a new one started.

Davy Jones’ YouTube channel is hacked and shows live on Ethereum.

Such scams have already been carried out in attacks on other major YouTube channels. Using images of popular figures, especially in the cryptocurrency market, scammers try to trick viewers with false promises of quick wins.

The figure of Elon Musk has also been used in false broadcasts after the invasion of YouTube channels. In a recent case, the BitVex cryptocurrency platform channel was hacked and started to broadcast the content, promising gains of up to 30% of amounts deposited during the false presentation.

There are still no details, however, on the cause of the channel invasion. Commonly, such intrusions are related to phishing attacks and social engineering. O TecMundo contacted YouTube for more information and if the video platform is already in contact with the influencer.