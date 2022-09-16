Dell Announces G15 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Processors

Models with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 3050 are arriving in Brazil

THE dell announced today (15) its new line of gaming notebook G15 with processors AMD Ryzen 6000 Series. The new models arrive in Brazil with versions Ryzen 5 6600H and Ryzen 7 6800Hoffering the best in the mobile line of OMG.

In addition to the new processors, the new line also has memory DDR5storage NVMe SSD and screens Full HD with high refresh rate. It also has a keyboard on the Brazilian standard ABNT-2.

Dell G15 with AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

Initially, only one model will be released with the processor Ryzen 7 6800Hwhich will be accompanied by 16 GB of DDR5 RAM memory and 512GB NVMe SSD for internal storage. It also features a screen Full HD 165 Hz and video card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060to run all the latest games.

The model has connections SuperSpeed ​​USB 3.2 Gen 1, SuperSpeed ​​USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB Type-C port with DisplayPort, SuperSpeed ​​USB 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 2.1, power in, RJ45 and Headphones/mic.

Dell G15 with AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

to the processor Ryzen 6600H The dell prepared three variants that have Full HD 120hz screen and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

The difference between these models is in the memory DDR5 and on internal storage via SSDwhich vary between 8/16 GB and 256/512 GB respectively. Check out the three available 6600H options below.

G15 with AMD Ryzen 5 6600H (Full HD 120Hz, RTX 3050, 8GB, 256GB)

G15 with AMD Ryzen 5 6600H (Full HD 120Hz, RTX 3050, 8GB, 512GB)

G15 with AMD Ryzen 5 6600H (Full HD 120Hz, RTX 3050, 16GB, 512GB)

These models bring connections SuperSpeed ​​USB 3.2 Gen 1, SuperSpeed ​​USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB Type-C port with DisplayPort, SuperSpeed ​​USB 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 2.1, power in, RJ45, Headphones/mic and 1 global headset jack.

Priscila Bianchi, Consumer Sales Manager at AMD Brazil talked about the arrival of the new models in the country: “AMD Ryzen 6000 mobile processors are AMD’s most powerful processors yet, built on the core ‘Zen 3+ architecture with innovative 6nm processing technology. Consumers now have a variety of choices with an incredible level of performance, significant design improvements and incredible battery life for gaming, authoring and professional use.”

The new ones Dell G15 AMD 6000 Series are now available at the manufacturer’s official store, with an initial price of BRL 7,151.

Did you like the new releases of dell for your line of gaming notebooks in Brazil? Do you want to buy any of the new models? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Source: Dell