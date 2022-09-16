Did Apple lie? iPhone 14 Pro Max loses to 13 Pro Max in battery test

In the test, the youtuber compared the following models:

The models used in the test have 100% battery health, which means they use their full charge potential. In addition, they were all manually adjusted to the same level, to ensure that none of them consumed more energy by having a different level, which would invalidate the test.

An hour after the test started, the worst result was for the iPhone SE, which had 81% of its charge remaining, while the iPhone 14 had 91% against 85% for the iPhone 13.

The first device to download was the iPhone SE after 4 hours and 52 minutes of use, while the iPhone 13 mini took 6 hours and 35 minutes. Check the usage times of the others:

iPhone 12 : 6h48 minutes

: 6h48 minutes iPhone 14 : 7h13 minutes

: 7h13 minutes iPhone 13 : 7h15 minutes

: 7h15 minutes iPhone 14 Pro : 7h49 minutes

: 7h49 minutes iPhone 14 Pro Max: 9:31 minutes

However, although the iPhone 13 Pro Max was not shown in this test, last year it managed to stay active for 9 hours and 53 minutes, 22 minutes longer than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This difference can be explained by a probable reduction in the battery of the latest model, which according to analyzes has 4,323mAh, while the predecessor has 4,352mAh.

It is also worth noting that the iPhone 14 was behind the iPhone 13 by a few minutes of difference, indicating that Apple needs to optimize iOS 16 a little more in the new models.