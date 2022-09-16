Did Girls’ Generation inspire 2NE1? Sandara Park confesses about future comeback

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA: With 2NE1 being one of the top K-pop groups in the 2010s, their breakup has always been a mystery. In fact, the group came to an end when they were at their peak, which led to a lot of heartbreak among fans and group members alike. It was even more shocking when all the members, including leader CL, revealed that they found out about 2NE1’s disbandment through social media. And so it seems that a meeting has always been on the table according to Dara aka Sandara Park.

2022 was a good year as we had several reunions from BIGBANG and Girls’ Generation to EXID. 2NE1 had the most iconic reunion by making a surprise appearance at Coachella 2022. Although it was supposed to be a solo invite for CL, she shared that she brought 2NE1 with her because she wanted them to reunite before it was too late. But there is hope for a proper comeback, as it seems that Girls’ Generation inspired them.

Sandara Park talks about 2NE1’s comeback

On a recent talk show, Sandara Park spoke about 2NE1’s legacy and how she went through a dark time when they broke up. 2NE1 had been a global group of their time with fans of celebrities like Emma Stone, Lizzo and even ‘Squid Game’ star HoYeon Jung. There also appears to be no love lost between 2NE1 and their former label YG Entertainment, as the members openly shared that their CEO actually called them ugly to the face. On the talk show, Sandara also shared her bitterness over having only two albums despite the group being active for 7 years. There were also rumors that 2NE1 broke up in 2015 because the following year YG wanted to focus on Blackpink’s debut.

And so, with 2NE1 not wanting to disband in the first place, it seems that Girls’ Generation’s reunion comeback in 5 years has given them hope. Girls’ Generation was another popular girl group leading the Hallyu Wave in the 2010s. However, they ended up going on an indefinite hiatus in 2017. They reunited for a talk show in 2021, but eventually released an album and promoted it in 2022. for their 15th debut anniversary. To that end, Sandara shared that she gave 2NE1 hope for a future comeback as well, as “all the members want it, and we believe there is a time for us. We recently saw Girls’ Generation reunite, so I feel like the second generation is still alive. “

