Directed by Olivia Wilde, ‘Madame Web’ is DELAYED by Sony

‘Madame Web‘ had its premiere DELAYED by Sony Pictures. The film, which is part of the Spider-Man universe, ran from October 6, 2023 to February 16, 2024.

The studio also postponed ‘Kraven the Hunter‘, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnsonwhich was from January to October 6, 2023.

Recently, the director Olivia Wilde was the subject of several controversies during the release of ‘Do not worry, dear‘.

close, Emma Roberts gave an interview to Entertainment Tonight and said that it has been a lot of fun working on the production.

“I can say I’m in LA right now, but I’ll be back shooting some more scenes soon, so we’ll have to see… It’s been a lot of fun. I have to say, I was so excited to join the cast.”said Roberts.

which continued: “I love Dakota Johnson, I love Sydney Sweeney. It’s a really unique cast and story, so I’m really excited. I can’t wait for everyone to see it, for real, because it’s so cool.”.

Cassandra Webb is also known as Madame Webb, she was born in Oregon. She is paralyzed and mutated. The character has precognition and telepathy. She can also transfer from where she is to the astral plane.

